US reacts as Biden reveals vice-presidential pick

Sometimes the obvious pick is obvious for a reason. Kamala Harris was the frontrunner to be Joe Biden’s running mate pretty much since the moment the presumptive Democratic nominee announced in March that he would pick a woman to be on his ticket. She’s young and telegenic, and as the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, reflects the growing diversity of the Democratic Party.

What’s more, she’s been in the spotlight of the national media, having campaign for president in 2019 and, for a while last summer, risen to near the top of some polls. Many of her rivals for the number-two spot had never faced such scrutiny, so there was no proof that they could hold up under fire.

Another underrated advantage for Harris was her friendship with Biden’s late son, Beau, formed when they were both attorneys general. Biden places a high value on family - and that connection may have made choosing her easier.

Now Harris will have a chance to hit the campaign trail again and prove that she deserves this historic pick. If she succeeds, she’ll be in prime position to seek the presidency again, perhaps as early as 2024. Today has made her a force in the Democratic Party for years to come.