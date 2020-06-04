Since protests began last week, several videos have emerged showing police officers placing their knees on people’s necks during arrests. The practice has been widely condemned as the cause of George Floyd’s death.

A Seattle police officer was filmed with his knee on a man’s neck during protests in the city on Saturday. After calls from nearby demonstrators, the officer’s colleague moved his knee while they were detaining the man.

The following day, an officer in Chicago placed his knee on a woman's neck as she was pulled from out of her car.

Footage of a similar incident in Sarasota, Florida - dated from 18 March - has also been made public in recent days. Local police have since launched an investigation and the offending officer has been placed on administrative leave.