UK police: We are 'appalled' by George Floyd's death
UK police leaders have condemned the death of George Floyd while reminding people that social distancing measures must be adhered to during any potential protests.
A protest is to take place in London's Hyde Park at 1pm as part of a day of action against discrimination.
“We stand alongside all those across the globe who are appalled and horrified by the way George Floyd lost his life. Justice and accountability should follow," the statement says.
The UK has "a long established tradition of policing by consent, working in communities to prevent crime and solve problems," it adds.
"So for whatever reason people want to come together, we ask that people continue to work with officers at this challenging time.”
'I lost my best friend in a police shooting'
BBCCopyright: BBC
After a police officer shot and killed Greg Crockett's best friend, he left Minnesota for good. Then in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing, he decided he couldn't stay away. How everything and nothing changed after the death of Philando Castile.
Greg Crockett was sitting in the passenger seat of his grandfather's van when he saw that - in the midst of rapidly escalating protests over the death of an unarmed black man named George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer - an auto parts store near his old neighbourhood was on fire.
Although he moved away from Minnesota almost two years ago, Crockett told his grandfather he needed to go. In response, his grandfather, a retired Marine, quoted Che Guevara.
"The revolution is not an apple that falls when it is ripe. You have to make it fall."
The death of George Floyd in police custody has sparked days of protests in the US, many of which have turned violent and led to further accusations of excessive use of force by officers.
"I'm tired of being afraid," one protester said. These are some of the other reasons demonstrators across the country said they'd taken to the streets to protest.
Thank you for joining us...
We are resuming our live coverage of the US protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.
Here is a round-up of the main developments from Tuesday night:
Major cities like New York and Washington DC saw largely peaceful protests, though demonstrators continued to march late into the night and defied city-wide curfews
The state of Minnesota filed a civil rights charge against its police department over George Floyd's death. Governor Tim Walz told reporters that the probe would be designed to root out "systemic racism that is generations deep"
Elsewhere, crowds gathered in Floyd's hometown of Houston, Texas, for a peaceful march alongside his family
And in Washington DC, some 1,600 active soldiers have been flown in to bases around the city. A Pentagon spokesman said the move was a "prudent planning measure" and the troops were on “heightened alert status”
The Pope has issued a call for racism not to be ignored. "We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism," he said. But he also condemned the violence: "Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost"
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
UK police: We are 'appalled' by George Floyd's death
UK police leaders have condemned the death of George Floyd while reminding people that social distancing measures must be adhered to during any potential protests.
A protest is to take place in London's Hyde Park at 1pm as part of a day of action against discrimination.
“We stand alongside all those across the globe who are appalled and horrified by the way George Floyd lost his life. Justice and accountability should follow," the statement says.
The UK has "a long established tradition of policing by consent, working in communities to prevent crime and solve problems," it adds.
"So for whatever reason people want to come together, we ask that people continue to work with officers at this challenging time.”
'I lost my best friend in a police shooting'
After a police officer shot and killed Greg Crockett's best friend, he left Minnesota for good. Then in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing, he decided he couldn't stay away. How everything and nothing changed after the death of Philando Castile.
Greg Crockett was sitting in the passenger seat of his grandfather's van when he saw that - in the midst of rapidly escalating protests over the death of an unarmed black man named George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer - an auto parts store near his old neighbourhood was on fire.
Although he moved away from Minnesota almost two years ago, Crockett told his grandfather he needed to go. In response, his grandfather, a retired Marine, quoted Che Guevara.
"The revolution is not an apple that falls when it is ripe. You have to make it fall."
Read more here.
Why are Americans protesting?
The death of George Floyd in police custody has sparked days of protests in the US, many of which have turned violent and led to further accusations of excessive use of force by officers.
"I'm tired of being afraid," one protester said. These are some of the other reasons demonstrators across the country said they'd taken to the streets to protest.
Thank you for joining us...
We are resuming our live coverage of the US protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.
Here is a round-up of the main developments from Tuesday night: