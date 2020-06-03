UK police leaders have condemned the death of George Floyd while reminding people that social distancing measures must be adhered to during any potential protests.

A protest is to take place in London's Hyde Park at 1pm as part of a day of action against discrimination.

“We stand alongside all those across the globe who are appalled and horrified by the way George Floyd lost his life. Justice and accountability should follow," the statement says.

The UK has "a long established tradition of policing by consent, working in communities to prevent crime and solve problems," it adds.

"So for whatever reason people want to come together, we ask that people continue to work with officers at this challenging time.”