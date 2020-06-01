Welcome to our live coverage of the US unrest over the death in police custody of African-American George Floyd. We will be keeping you updated throughout the day with the latest developments.
Here are some of the main headlines coming out of the US overnight:
Riot police clashed with protesters in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles, firing tear gas and pepper bullets
The National Guard - the US reserve military force for domestic emergencies - said that 5,000 of its personnel had been activated in 15 states and Washington, DC
Curfews have been imposed in nearly 40 cities, but protesters have largely ignored them
President Donald Trump was briefly taken by the secret service into an underground bunker at the White House on Friday, for his safety
Police in Washington DC have fired tear gas at demonstrators who set fire to properties near the White House. They include a historic church, St John's Episcopal Church, known as the church of the presidents, near the White House
At least 4,400 people have been arrested over several days of protests, according to a tally compiled by the Associated Press news agency
Live Reporting
George Wright and Yaroslav Lukov
All times stated are UK
Thanks for joining us...
