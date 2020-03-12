Coronavirus: US bans travel from Europe

As the coronavirus sweeps across the US, American officials have warned that mandatory prevention measures may be necessary to stop its spread. But is the US willing to go as far as Italy - another democracy - or even authoritarian China?
Italy has banned mass gatherings and barred citizens from travelling outside of their home region.
China has forced more than 50 million citizens to self-isolate and even threatened severe penalties, including death, for quarantine breakers.
So what measures is the US willing to take, and could coronavirus besiege an American city?
The US president said his travel ban did not include Americans who had undergone appropriate screenings - or "the tremendous amount of trade and cargo".
And crucially for its ally, the UK, the restrictions would not apply to the United Kingdom.
Trump: Strong action is needed
"I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to
protect the health and well-being of all Americans," said Mr Trump.
"To keep new cases from entering our
shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for
the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight. These
restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground."
Trump: EU had failed to control virus spread
"The European Union failed to take the same
precautions and restrict travel from China and other hot spots. As a result a
large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travelers from
Europe," Mr Trumps said, before making his announcement.
US issues travel ban to Europe
Welcome to the BBC's coverage of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
On the day that the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic, President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the White House to announce he was suspending travel from European countries - except the UK - for 30 days.
The ban comes into force on Friday.
The announcement comes in an effort to control the spread of Covid-19 into the US, where there are now 1,135 confirmed cases and 38 deaths.
Can US do what Italy has?
