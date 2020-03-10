Six US states pick Democrat to take on Trump

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Welcome to our live coverage of ‘Mini Tuesday’, where we will share results and analysis from the latest states to cast primary votes on this 10 March, 2020.

The contest has effectively come down to a race between two septuagenarians pitching two disparate paths for the party this election year.

Bernie Sanders, an unabashed left-winger promising a political “revolution” held the early lead. But his front-runner status was shattered after centrist Joe Biden mounted a stunning political comeback on Super Tuesday.

Will the momentum behind Biden, 77, continue to push him past Sanders, 78, in votes tonight? Six states - Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Washington and North Dakota - will have their say.