Cases of the virus, which causes the respiratory disease Covid-19, have now been reported in more than 90 countries, the World Health Organization says.
The Vatican, Serbia, Slovakia, Peru, Cameroon and Togo have all reported their first cases. Cameroon is the first central African country to register a case.
Meanwhile, the Netherlands reported its first death on Friday.
Italy sees jump in coronavirus deaths
Italy has reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths - 49, taking the total to 197.
More than 4,600 cases have been reported in total and the government has ordered the closure of all schools for 10 days as it battles to contain the outbreak. All professional sport, including Serie A football matches, will be played behind closed doors for a month.
The country, which has one of the world's oldest populations, has now the most officially reported deaths from the virus outside China.
More cases confirmed on cruise ship
In California, 21 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed on the Grand Princess cruise ship that is
being held off the coast near San Francisco.
The cruise liner is a sister ship of the Diamond Princess,
which was the scene of a major coronavirus outbreak while moored in Japan.
US Vice President Mike Pence said the Grand Princess would be sent to a non-commercial dock over the
weekend where all its 3,533 passengers and crew would be tested.
Live coverage begins
Hello and welcome to our live stream of coronavirus-related updates from around the world. More cases -
and deaths - are being reported as governments and health experts struggle to contain the outbreak. The
World Health Organization says nearly 100,000 people globally have contracted the coronavirus since it
emerged in Hubei province, China, late last year, and more than 3,000 have died - the majority of them
in China.
First cases reported in more countries
