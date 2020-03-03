Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

A flurry of new post-South Carolina polls suggest that Joe Biden has recovered from his month-long campaign swoon and is once again challenging Bernie Sanders for the lead both nationally and in key primary states.

A Morning Consult survey released on Tuesday, for instance, saw a 10-point swing for Biden over its poll just a few days before, putting him up 36% to 28% over Bernie Sanders.

The problem for the former vice-president, however, is that voters have been casting their ballots for weeks now in many of the most important Super Tuesday states.

California – the biggest prize, with 415 national convention delegates at stake – started its early voting process on 3 February, the day of the Iowa Caucuses. Estimates are that more than 40% of the total primary vote has already been cast – much of it when Biden was mired low in the polls and written off by many.

Texas, another key state, has had more than a million early votes cast, many at a point when it looked like former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was the most viable moderate candidate on the ballot, not Biden. Given that only 1.4 million Texas Democrats voted in the 2016 presidential primary, the Texas results could end up reflecting the politics of a week ago, not today.

The trend-lines are still looking good for Biden, and there are plenty of delegate-rich states to vote in the weeks ahead, but if he comes up short he may be left wondering what would have happened if more people had waited a bit longer before casting their Super Tuesday ballots.