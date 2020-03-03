A flurry
of new post-South Carolina polls suggest that Joe Biden has recovered from his
month-long campaign swoon and is once again challenging Bernie Sanders for the
lead both nationally and in key primary states.
A Morning Consult survey released on Tuesday, for instance, saw a 10-point swing
for Biden over its poll just a few days before, putting him up 36% to 28% over
Bernie Sanders.
The
problem for the former vice-president, however, is that voters have been
casting their ballots for weeks now in many of the most important Super Tuesday
states.
California
– the biggest prize, with 415 national convention delegates at stake – started
its early voting process on 3 February, the day of the Iowa Caucuses. Estimates
are that more than 40% of the total primary vote has already been cast – much
of it when Biden was mired low in the polls and written off by many.
Texas,
another key state, has had more than a million early votes cast, many at a
point when it looked like former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was the most
viable moderate candidate on the ballot, not Biden. Given that only 1.4 million
Texas Democrats voted in the 2016 presidential primary, the Texas results could
end up reflecting the politics of a week ago, not today.
The
trend-lines are still looking good for Biden, and there are plenty of
delegate-rich states to vote in the weeks ahead, but if he comes up short he
may be left wondering what would have happened if more people had waited a bit
longer before casting their Super Tuesday ballots.
Why does Super Tuesday matter?
It's all about the delegates.
Let's say Candidate A gets the most support in one state. Candidate B does OK, but not as well. Candidate A is then awarded the most delegates, and Candidate B fewer. The number of delegates available differs in each state.
Later in the summer, those delegates will then vote for their candidate to become the Democratic nominee. The target for any candidate is to reach an unbeatable majority of 1,990 delegates.
This is where Super Tuesday comes in.
Up to now, only 155 delegates have been awarded in four states. On Super Tuesday, a massive 1,357 delegates will be distributed, and 14 states are voting. The two most populous, California and Texas, are taking part - the former for the first time on Super Tuesday.
Live Reporting
By Helier Cheung and Holly Honderich
All times stated are UK
Biden is surging. Is it too late?
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America reporter
Want to know more? Here's your primer on the biggest day in the 2020 election so far.
Welcome to the biggest day of the 2020 election so far
Welcome to our live coverage of Super Tuesday: the biggest day yet of the 2020 election.
More than a year after the first Democratic candidates joined the race to take on Donald Trump, we've now reached the campaign’s most critical point so far.
Fourteen states will vote on which Democrat they want to run in November's election. Bernie Sanders is in the lead after the early contests.
In just a few hours, we may have a much clearer picture of who the nominee will be.