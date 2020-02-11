Ask somebody in New Hampshire what they think of any particular candidate and they’ll reply jokingly: “I don’t know - I’ve only met them twice.”
As a New Hampshire resident I can now say the same.
I’ve interviewed Senator Michael Bennet at a café in Concord and Senator Amy Klobuchar at the offices of the Conway Daily Sun. I’ve stood just a few feet away from former Vice President Joe Biden, his security detail nowhere in sight, and shivered with Bernie Sanders in an icy car park. I’ve sat with voters in bars and cafés, listened to their hopes and fears and marveled at how much they know about politics. Most of them could put TV pundits to shame.
For the last 12 years in Washington DC I have spent much of my time on Capitol Hill interviewing lawmakers of both parties and reporting on the White House. Living in New Hampshire makes me feel much more like an insider as here politics are personal and candidates are stripped bare of the trappings of power.
There’s been a lot of debate about whether New Hampshire deserves to be the first primary in the nation, and it’s a valid question; other states are certainly more diverse and arguably more representative of American society. But as the results come tonight, I will feel truly part of the process.
Welcome to our live coverage
Eight days since the chaotic, glitch-ridden, fraught Iowa caucuses, it's the turn of voters in New Hampshire to pick which Democrat they think should run against Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
We're still months away from knowing for definite who that will be. But in Iowa, left-wing firebrand Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, got their noses just in front.
Both could do well again in New Hampshire, a small north-eastern state of 1.3m people. But others such as Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden will be hoping to do better than last week.
Stick with us over the next few hours - we'll be bringing you all the latest from our teams in New Hampshire and here in Washington DC.
Live Reporting
By Ritu Prasad, Holly Honderich and Roland Hughes
All times stated are UK
