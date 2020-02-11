Ask somebody in New Hampshire what they think of any particular candidate and they’ll reply jokingly: “I don’t know - I’ve only met them twice.”

As a New Hampshire resident I can now say the same.

I’ve interviewed Senator Michael Bennet at a café in Concord and Senator Amy Klobuchar at the offices of the Conway Daily Sun. I’ve stood just a few feet away from former Vice President Joe Biden, his security detail nowhere in sight, and shivered with Bernie Sanders in an icy car park. I’ve sat with voters in bars and cafés, listened to their hopes and fears and marveled at how much they know about politics. Most of them could put TV pundits to shame.

Reuters Copyright: Reuters Two future voters in Nashua, New Hampshire Image caption: Two future voters in Nashua, New Hampshire

For the last 12 years in Washington DC I have spent much of my time on Capitol Hill interviewing lawmakers of both parties and reporting on the White House. Living in New Hampshire makes me feel much more like an insider as here politics are personal and candidates are stripped bare of the trappings of power.

There’s been a lot of debate about whether New Hampshire deserves to be the first primary in the nation, and it’s a valid question; other states are certainly more diverse and arguably more representative of American society. But as the results come tonight, I will feel truly part of the process.