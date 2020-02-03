Nine months from today, the US will vote on their next president.

It's all but certain that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee. But the race to decide who will run against him starts today.

The Iowa caucuses take place from 19:00 local time (that's in a little under three hours), and while victory there will not guarantee anyone the Democratic nomination, it can really help bring momentum to a candidate if they win there.

Stick with us over the next few hours - we'll bring you all the latest updates, context and trivia from our team on the ground in Iowa, and here in Washington DC.