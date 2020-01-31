Trump impeachment trial nears climax

"We know that there are more relevant documents, there is no dispute about that," says House impeachment manager Sylvia Garcia.

"Witnesses have testified in exceptional detail about these documents that exist that the president is simply hiding."

We cannot let this president be different, she adds. The stakes are too high.

"The Senate requires and should want a complete evidentiary record before you vote on the most sacred task that the constitution entrusts in every single one of you.

"It should not be about party affiliation, it should be about seeing all the evidence and voting your conscience based on al the relevant facts. It should be about doing impartial justice."

She adds: "How can the American people have confidence in the result of a trial without witnesses?"