New Yorkers hold a rally on the eve of impeachment

US polls continue to find stark divides in the American public’s view of impeachment.

Polls released this week find that most Americans have not changed their minds since early October - remarkable given all that has happened since then.

Despite days of testimony from US officials who told lawmakers of the Trump administration’s efforts to pressure Ukraine for domestic political purposes, Americans are still almost exactly evenly split on whether to remove Trump from office.

According to a Fox News poll, 50% of Americans say Trump should be kicked out. An ABC/Washington Post poll found that 49% of Americans want him removed.

Both polls show that Republican support for Trump is rising.

The ABC/Wapo poll finds that 85% of Democrats say Trump should be impeached and removed, while 86% of Republicans say he should not be.

Seven out of 10 Americans believe Trump should allow his top aides to testify in the Senate trial.

One rare point of agreement? Six in 10 voters - from across the political spectrum - say they expect Trump to receive a fair trial in the Senate.