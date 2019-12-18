US polls continue to find stark divides in the American public’s view of impeachment.
Polls released this week find that most Americans have not changed their minds since early October - remarkable given all that has happened since then.
Despite days of testimony from US officials who told lawmakers of the Trump administration’s efforts to pressure Ukraine for domestic political purposes, Americans are still almost exactly evenly split on whether to remove Trump from office.
According to a Fox News poll, 50% of Americans say Trump should be kicked out. An ABC/Washington Post poll found that 49% of Americans want him removed.
Both polls show that Republican support for Trump is rising.
The ABC/Wapo poll finds that 85% of Democrats say Trump should be impeached and removed, while 86% of Republicans say he should not be.
Seven out of 10 Americans believe Trump should allow his top aides to testify in the Senate trial.
One rare point of agreement? Six in 10 voters - from across the political spectrum - say they expect Trump to receive a fair trial in the Senate.
Welcome to our live coverage of the impeachment vote against President Donald Trump. It’s a historic day - the third-ever time this has happened in US history - as the House of Representatives, the lower-chamber of Congress, prepares to decide whether to formally accuse the president of two crimes and set the stage for a trial in the Senate.
The accusations levelled at the president? Abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
We’ll keep you updated on all the latest happenings on Capitol Hill here.
What do Americans think?
Wait, what's impeachment?
Impeachment is the first part - the charges - of a two-stage political process by which Congress can remove a president from office.
If the House of Representatives votes to pass articles of impeachment, the Senate is forced to hold a trial.
A Senate vote requires a two-thirds majority to convict - unlikely in this case, given that Trump's party controls the chamber.
Only two US presidents in history - Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson - have been impeached but neither was convicted and removed.
President Nixon resigned before he could have been impeached.
A refresher on all things impeachment
Need to catch up with all things Trump impeachment ahead of the vote? We've made it easy for you.
Welcome to our live coverage
