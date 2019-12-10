Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images Copyright: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The president is accused of breaking the law by pressuring Ukraine's leader to dig up damaging information on a political rival.

In July, he urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate one of the frontrunners to take him on in next year's presidential election. This matters because it is illegal to ask foreign entities for help in winning a US election.

An impeachment inquiry that could see the president eventually removed from office is under way.

But there is a fierce debate about whether Trump broke the law or committed an impeachable offence - he himself says he has done nothing wrong.

