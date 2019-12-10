Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesCopyright: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images
The president is accused of breaking the law by pressuring Ukraine's leader to dig up damaging information on a political rival.
In July, he urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate one of the frontrunners to take him on in next year's presidential election. This matters because it is illegal to ask foreign entities for help in winning a US election.
An impeachment inquiry that could see the president eventually removed from office is under way.
But there is a fierce debate about whether Trump broke the law or committed an impeachable offence - he himself says he has done nothing wrong.
Pelosi: 'We intend to defend democracy'
Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has tweeted ahead of the formal announcement of articles of impeachment.
Her tweet comes one day after a lawyer for her party argued that Trump presented "a clear and present danger" to the upcoming US presidential election, which is now less than a year away.
Democrats worked in Pelosi's office late into Monday night, but she has not yet confirmed that she has enough votes in the House to impeach Trump.
"On an issue like this, we don’t count the votes. People will just make their voices known on it," Pelosi said at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council event on Monday.
Welcome to our live coverage of the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump.
Today, Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives will formally unveil two articles of impeachment, charging Mr Trump with obstructing Congress and abuse of power.
Democrats allege Mr Trump used his office to pressure Ukraine's leader to launch investigations which would benefit him politically, putting himself over his country.
The White House has refused to participate in the House inquiry and has denied any wrongdoing, calling impeachment a political drama intended to hurt Mr Trump in his 2020 re-election bid.
The articles will be voted on in the full House of Representatives, and if passed, will move to the Senate for a trial.