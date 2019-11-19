Lt Col Vindman, a 44-year-old Purple Heart recipient and Iraq
War veteran, continues to serve in the White House as a Ukraine specialist
within the National Security Council.
He was among officials who were authorised to listen in on Trump's 25 July call with newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,
which is central to the impeachment inquiry.
In closed-door
testimony last month, he told House of Representatives lawmakers he believed
the president had crossed a "disturbing" line when he asked the Ukrainian
president for a "favour" during that call.
Vindman said he was so alarmed that within an hour he told White
House lawyers that the president’s actions were improper.
The president has dismissed him as a "Never Trumper".
Conservative media voices have cast aspersions on Vindman’s loyalty. He
came to the US aged three with his family, who were refugees from Ukraine.
Live Reporting
By Ritu Prasad, Holly Honderich and Max Matza
All times stated are UK
Who is Tim Morrison?
Morrison is the former top Russia and Europe expert on the National Security Council. He was also authorised to listen in on the Trump-Zelensky call.
He quit a day before delivering closed-door testimony to the House intelligence committee last month.
"I want to be clear, I was not concerned that anything illegal was discussed," he told lawmakers.
He also criticised Vindman for taking his concerns about the Trump-Zelensky call directly to a White House lawyer, rather than through the chain of command.
In his deposition, Morrison said the US envoy to the EU, Gordon Sondland, had told the Ukrainians they would receive withheld US military assistance if they announced an investigation into the Bidens.
Morrison testified that Sondland had spoken to Trump about half a dozen times over the summer as the White House froze aid to Ukraine. (Trump has said of Sondland: "I hardly know the gentleman.")
Morrison also said Sondland told him he was acting at Trump's request.
Who is Kurt Volker?
Kurt Volker is the former special representative to Ukraine.
In closed-door testimony in October, Volker told lawmakers he was "never asked to do anything" he thought was wrong - something Republicans will surely highlight today.
But Volker also said he worried the US-Ukraine relationship was "getting sucked into a domestic political debate".
Text messages Volker provided to Congress show he spoke to Ukrainian officials about launching politically charged investigations.
He was one of the self-titled "three amigos" who were charged by the White House with guiding US-Ukraine relations - the other two were EU ambassador Gordon Sondland and Energy Secretary Rick Perry.
Volker resigned after the release of the whistleblower report about the July phone call between Trump and Ukraine's leader.
Who is Jennifer Williams?
Jennifer WIlliams is US Vice-President Mike Pence’s top adviser on Russia.
She also heard the 25 July call between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart.
In her private testimony earlier in November, Williams said the call had struck her as "unusual and inappropriate".
"I found the specific references to be more specific to the president in nature, to his personal political agenda… as opposed to a broader foreign policy objective of the United States."
Trump has also dismissed Williams as a "Never Trumper".
Pence’s office has sought to distance the vice-president from Williams in recent weeks, declining to defend her from Trump’s attacks and saying: "Jennifer is a State Department employee."
Get ready for a day of blockbuster testimony
Welcome to our live coverage as we enter the second week of public impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump.
Today, lawmakers will hear in back-to-back sessions from four witnesses about whether President Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden.
First up are two White House officials: Ukraine expert Lt Col Alexander Vindman and Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice-President Mike Pence.
In the afternoon, former US special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison, a former top Russia and Europe adviser on the National Security Council will appear together.