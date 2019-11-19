BBC Copyright: BBC

Morrison is the former top Russia and Europe expert on the National Security Council. He was also authorised to listen in on the Trump-Zelensky call.

He quit a day before delivering closed-door testimony to the House intelligence committee last month.

"I want to be clear, I was not concerned that anything illegal was discussed," he told lawmakers.

He also criticised Vindman for taking his concerns about the Trump-Zelensky call directly to a White House lawyer, rather than through the chain of command.

In his deposition, Morrison said the US envoy to the EU, Gordon Sondland, had told the Ukrainians they would receive withheld US military assistance if they announced an investigation into the Bidens.

Morrison testified that Sondland had spoken to Trump about half a dozen times over the summer as the White House froze aid to Ukraine. (Trump has said of Sondland: "I hardly know the gentleman.")

Morrison also said Sondland told him he was acting at Trump's request.