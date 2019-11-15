The impeachment hearing room
Live

Ex-US ambassador 'threatened' by Trump to testify

What's happening? Who's who? What to look for

Live Reporting

By Max Matza, Ritu Prasad and Holly Honderich

All times stated are UK

  1. Catch up the impeachment probe

    Need to catch up with all things Trump impeachment? We’ve made it easy for you.

    SIMPLE GUIDE: If you want a basic take on what's going on, this one's for you

    GO DEEPER: Here's a 100, 300 and 800-word summary of the story

    WHAT'S IMPEACHMENT? It's a political process to remove a president - video guide

    VIEW FROM TRUMP COUNTRY: Hear from residents of a town in Virginia

    ON THE DOORSTEP: A newly elected Democrat sells impeachment to voters

  2. Welcome to our live coverage

    Welcome to our live coverage of the impeachment probe into President Donald Trump.

    Today, lawmakers will hear from Marie Yovanovitch, the ex-envoy to Ukraine who was dismissed by Trump in May. Lawmakers hope the career diplomat can shed light on the issue at the centre of the impeachment inquiry - whether President Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

    We’ll keep you updated on all the latest happenings on Capitol Hill here.

