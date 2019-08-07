Memorial in Dayton reading DAYTON STRONG
Live

Trump visits grieving cities

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. El Paso mayor: It's my duty to meet Trump

    Mayor Margo lights candles alongside Texas Governor Greg Abbott
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Mayor Margo lights candles alongside Texas Governor Greg Abbott

    Republican Mayor Donald "Dee" Margo tells CNN this morning that though he understands there is "a lot of emotional pain and concern" over the president's visit, he will meet Trump because it is his duty to do so.

    "We're gonna need some help and I'm going to talk to him about that."

    He says it will take time for the city's residents to heal, adding the process will probably not begin until funerals for all the victims have been held.

  2. Trump departs White House

    Trump leaving White House
    Copyright: Reuters

    Trump spoke to reporters as he left for Dayton.

    "I’m looking to do background checks," he said. "They’re important...Don’t want guns in the hands of sick people."

    The president had mentioned background checks in his initial Twitter response to the shootings, but he did not bring up the policy idea later in his address.

    He told reporters there is a "strong appetite for background checks" and that Democrats and Republicans were getting close to formulating a bill.

    But why hasn't the US banned military-style weaponry or enacted universal background checks despite repeated mass shootings?

    The BBC's Anthony Zurcher explains, comparing the US to New Zealand.

  3. A nation in mourning

    Vigils have taken place nationwide as the country grieves over the recent shootings. In Dayton, a Sunday night vigil saw brief protests, with mourners challenging the governor to "do something".

    Here's what we know about the victims.

    Men hang a metal-fabricated "Dayton Strong" sign on the front of Ned Pepper's Bar at the site where Dayton mass shooting gunman Connor Betts was gunned down
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Locals hang a sign in front of Ned Pepper's Bar, where the Dayton gunman was stopped by police
    People take part of a candle lit vigil in honor of those who lost their lives or were wounded in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio on August 4, 2019. -
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: A candle-lit vigil in Dayton
    Mourners in New York City hold candles
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Mourners in New York City
    People attend a candlelight prayer vigil outside Immanuel Baptist Church, located near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 22 people dead, on August 5, 2019 in El Paso
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: A prayer vigil outside Immanuel Baptist Church in El Paso
    Sebastian Gonzalez becomes emotional while performing with his band Mariachi Puesta del Sol at the conclusion of an interfaith vigil for victims of a mass shooting,
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: A Mariachi musician performing at an interfaith vigil in El Paso becomes emotional
    People hold up their phones in lieu of candles at an interfaith vigil
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: People hold up their phones in lieu of candles at an interfaith vigil in El Paso
    Woman holds candle
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: A vigil - and protest calling for gun control - outside of the National Rifle Association headquarters in Virginia

  4. Trump lashes out at Beto O'Rourke

    In a tweet on Tuesday night Trump lashed out at Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, a native of El Paso who has said the president "has no place here".

    Trump mocked the Irish congressman's Spanish nickname and suggested he should "be quiet".

    View more on twitter

    In response, O'Rourke tweeted: "22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism. El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I."

  5. 'I forgive him'

    Gilbert Anchondo lost his youngest son, 23-year-old Andre, in the El Paso Walmart shooting. But he told the BBC's Lauren Turner that he forgives the gunman.

    Read the full story here.

    Video content

    Video caption: El Paso Shootings: Father of victim 'forgives' his son's killer

  6. What are red flag laws?

    In the wake of recent shootings, lawmakers have spoken out about red flag laws. So what are they?

    Seventeen US states have some kind of so-called red flags laws that let authorities confiscate guns from risky individuals.

    On Tuesday, Ohio's Republican, pro-gun rights governor Mike DeWine also proposed a law that would allow the courts to remove guns from those deemed to be a threat to themselves or the public, while still allowing for due process.

    But not everyone supports the idea.

    Video content

    Video caption: Red flag laws: Who can seize your gun?

  7. Dayton v Toledo?

    Ahead of the president's visit, Dayton's Democratic Mayor Nan Whaley weighed in on Trump's national address gaffe, in which he mixed up the city's name with another Ohio city while expressing his condolences.

    Video content

    Video caption: Dayton mayor on Trump's 'Toledo' mistake

  8. Live coverage as Trump leaves Washington

    Donald Trump in White House
    Copyright: Getty Images

    President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, the sites of two deadly mass shootings that stunned the nation last weekend.

    The president will travel to Dayton this morning before heading to El Paso in the afternoon. Protests are expected in El Paso.

    Follow our live coverage here for updates throughout the day.

Back to top