Trump visits grieving cities

Mayor Margo lights candles alongside Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Republican Mayor Donald "Dee" Margo tells CNN this morning that though he understands there is "a lot of emotional pain and concern" over the president's visit, he will meet Trump because it is his duty to do so.

"We're gonna need some help and I'm going to talk to him about that."

He says it will take time for the city's residents to heal, adding the process will probably not begin until funerals for all the victims have been held.