Trump visits grieving cities

Trump departs White House
Trump spoke to reporters as he left for Dayton.
"I’m looking to do background checks," he said. "They’re important...Don’t want guns in the hands of sick people."
The president had mentioned background checks in his initial Twitter response to the shootings, but he did not bring up the policy idea later in his address.
He told reporters there is a "strong appetite for background checks" and that Democrats and Republicans were getting close to formulating a bill.
But why hasn't the US banned military-style weaponry or enacted universal background checks despite repeated mass shootings?
In the wake of recent shootings, lawmakers have spoken out about red flag laws. So what are they?
Seventeen US states have some kind of so-called red flags laws that let authorities confiscate guns from risky individuals.
On Tuesday, Ohio's Republican, pro-gun rights governor Mike DeWine also proposed a law that would allow the courts to remove guns from those deemed to be a threat to themselves or the public, while still allowing for due process.
But not everyone supports the idea.
Dayton v Toledo?
Ahead of the president's visit, Dayton's Democratic Mayor Nan Whaley weighed in on Trump's national address gaffe, in which he mixed up the city's name with another Ohio city while expressing his condolences.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, the sites of two deadly mass shootings that stunned the nation last weekend.
The president will travel to Dayton this morning before heading to El Paso in the afternoon. Protests are expected in El Paso.
El Paso mayor: It's my duty to meet Trump
The BBC's Anthony Zurcher explains, comparing the US to New Zealand.
A nation in mourning
Vigils have taken place nationwide as the country grieves over the recent shootings. In Dayton, a Sunday night vigil saw brief protests, with mourners challenging the governor to "do something".
Here's what we know about the victims.
Trump lashes out at Beto O'Rourke
In a tweet on Tuesday night Trump lashed out at Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, a native of El Paso who has said the president "has no place here".
Trump mocked the Irish congressman's Spanish nickname and suggested he should "be quiet".
In response, O'Rourke tweeted: "22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism. El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I."
'I forgive him'
Gilbert Anchondo lost his youngest son, 23-year-old Andre, in the El Paso Walmart shooting. But he told the BBC's Lauren Turner that he forgives the gunman.
Read the full story here.
What are red flag laws?
In the wake of recent shootings, lawmakers have spoken out about red flag laws. So what are they?
Seventeen US states have some kind of so-called red flags laws that let authorities confiscate guns from risky individuals.
On Tuesday, Ohio's Republican, pro-gun rights governor Mike DeWine also proposed a law that would allow the courts to remove guns from those deemed to be a threat to themselves or the public, while still allowing for due process.
But not everyone supports the idea.
Dayton v Toledo?
Ahead of the president's visit, Dayton's Democratic Mayor Nan Whaley weighed in on Trump's national address gaffe, in which he mixed up the city's name with another Ohio city while expressing his condolences.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, the sites of two deadly mass shootings that stunned the nation last weekend.
The president will travel to Dayton this morning before heading to El Paso in the afternoon. Protests are expected in El Paso.
