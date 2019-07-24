Mueller
Mueller testifies to Congress on Trump probe

By Ritu Prasad, Max Matza and Holly Honderich

  1. Countdown to Mueller time

    Welcome to our coverage of the testimony of ex-FBI director Robert Mueller, the author of a controversial investigation into President Donald Trump and his presidential campaign.

    This will be the first time since his redacted report was released in April that he will answer questions about its findings.

    During the nearly two-year investigation, Mr Mueller's team uncovered evidence of Russian attempts to interfere in the US election in order to help Trump.

    His report did not establish that the Trump team criminally conspired with Russia, and found 10 instances in which Trump may have attempted to obstruct the Mueller investigation.

