US awaits Mueller report
Reporting by Ritu Prasad & Max Matza
Summary
- The 400-page report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been two years in the making
- It has been looking at Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump team played any role
- Attorney General William Barr will hold a news conference this morning ahead of the report's release
- In a four-page letter three weeks ago, he said the report cleared the Trump team of collusion with Russia
- Democrats in Congress have demanded a full unredacted report, and want Mr Mueller to testify to Congress