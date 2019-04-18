Protesters call for the "full report" to be issued

US awaits Mueller report

Reporting by Ritu Prasad & Max Matza

Summary

  1. The 400-page report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been two years in the making
  2. It has been looking at Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump team played any role
  3. Attorney General William Barr will hold a news conference this morning ahead of the report's release
  4. In a four-page letter three weeks ago, he said the report cleared the Trump team of collusion with Russia
  5. Democrats in Congress have demanded a full unredacted report, and want Mr Mueller to testify to Congress