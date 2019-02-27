Live
Michael Cohen set to testify on Trump
Summary
- Michael Cohen, the president's ex-lawyer, will brand Donald Trump a "racist", "conman" and "cheat" in a congressional hearing, according to prepared testimony
- Cohen is speaking before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee - his only public hearing out of three on Capitol Hill this week
- He is expected to claim Mr Trump knew about a Wikileaks hack of Democratic emails and directed hush payments to women alleging affairs and lies about a Trump Tower Moscow
- Ahead of his testimony, Mr Trump and Republicans have questioned Cohen's credibility, painting him as a liar who will do anything to reduce his prison time