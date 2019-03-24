Live
Mueller report find no evidence of collusion
Summary
- US Attorney General William Barr has sent a summary of the Mueller report to Congress
- After 22 months, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation
- His team has been looking into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election
- And whether the Trump campaign figures were complicit in that
- Some key former aides of the president have been charged
- President Donald Trump has repeatedly decried it as a witch hunt
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
No evidence of obstruction of justice
Attorneyt general's letter to Congress: "The special counsel considered whether to evaluate the conduct under Department standards governing prosecution and declination decisions but ultimately determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgement."
It adds: "The Special Counsel states that 'while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him'."
'No collusion'
Key line from attorney general's letter: "The Special Counsel's investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russian in its efforts to influence the 2016 US presidential election."
What is the letter?
The four-page letter is addressed to Judiciary Committee Senators Lindsey Graham, Dianne Feinstein and Congressmen Jerrold Nadler and Doug Collins.
It is a summary of the principal conclusions of Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and Donald Trump's campaign as well as possible obstruction of justice by the president.
It is not the full Mueller report, which remains in Attorney General Barr's hands.
Attorney General Barr has submitted report
Attorney General William Barr has submitted a four-page summary of the special counsel's report to Congress.