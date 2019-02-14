New battle looms over border wall plan

Puerto Rico Republican Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon has written to Trump today to express concern over reports that he will use the national emergency to divert funds from the island territory which is still recovering from a devastating hurricane.

She writes that the idea of taking money away from recovery funds to give them to border wall projects "that the new congressional leadership is unwilling to fully fund, creates extreme anxiety not only in the Puerto Rican community.... but also in the various states where such projects were allocated for disaster recovery and mitigation".

"I understand the importance of securing our southern border, an effort which I have publicly supported," the Republican lawmaker notes.

But she adds that the Caribbean island has its only border issues to deal as well as ongoing national disaster recovery.