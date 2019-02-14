Live
New battle looms over border wall plan
Summary
- Trump will use emergency powers to try to get his border wall funded
- In the past these powers have been used to impose sanctions on individuals abroad
- Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she may file a legal challenge
- Republican lawmakers so far support move but influential right-wing pundits unhappy
- The news comes after a months-long stand-off over funding the wall
- Building a wall to stop illegal immigration and drugs was a key Trump campaign promise
Watch: McConnell announces Trump's decision
'Don't take Puerto Rico funds'
Puerto Rico Republican Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon has written to Trump today to express concern over reports that he will use the national emergency to divert funds from the island territory which is still recovering from a devastating hurricane.
She writes that the idea of taking money away from recovery funds to give them to border wall projects "that the new congressional leadership is unwilling to fully fund, creates extreme anxiety not only in the Puerto Rican community.... but also in the various states where such projects were allocated for disaster recovery and mitigation".
"I understand the importance of securing our southern border, an effort which I have publicly supported," the Republican lawmaker notes.
But she adds that the Caribbean island has its only border issues to deal as well as ongoing national disaster recovery.
Breaking'A lawless act'
Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement "declaring a national emergency would be a lawless act, a gross abuse of the power of the presidency and a desperate attempt to distract from the fact that President Trump broke his core promise to have Mexico pay for his wall.
"He couldn’t convince Mexico, the American people or their elected representatives to pay for his ineffective and expensive wall, so now he’s trying an end-run around Congress in a desperate attempt to put taxpayers on the hook for it.
"The Congress will defend our constitutional authorities.”
A Trump tweet for everything
Opponents to the president's decision have pointed to a Tweet he posted five years ago when he suggested Congress should stop then President Obama from using executive power to enact immigration reform.
"I'll just leave this here," Elliot Engel, a Democrat representative from New York said while posting it.
How did 2020 Democratic candidates vote?
The 16 senators who voted against the spending bill include four Democrats who have already announced plans to run for president in 2020.
Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand and Kamala Harris all opposed the deal, which aims to prevent the government from partially shutting down on Friday at midnight.
Objectors included senators of both parties, as the BBC's Anthony Zurcher noted.
Emergency is a 'dangerous precedent'
Some Democrats have warned that Mr Trump's declaration sets a "dangerous precedent" about the use of presidential powers to circumvent congressional approval.
The border 'not a national emergency'
Democrats in Congress have been expressing their anger at the president's decision.
Many have taken to social media to insist that there is no emergency on the border - raising other problems they they believe are more significant.
Reacting to the news, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pointed to the issue of gun violence - given it is the one year anniversary of the Parkland school shooting.
"You want to talk about a national emergency? Let’s talk about today - the one year anniversary of another manifestation of the epidemic of gun violence in America. That’s a national emergency," she said.
"Why don’t you declare that emergency Mr President? I wish you would."
What exactly is a national emergency?
The Supreme Court has never ruled on what defines a national emergency, and that definition may determine whether the president's decision is ultimately deemed lawful.
A state of emergency is declared in times of crisis, and effectively allows the president to bypass the usual political process.
But the question is whether the situation at the US-Mexico border really is an emergency.
On the one hand, more than 2,000 people were turned away or arrested at the border each day during November alone. Supporters say this equals an emergency.
Others argue the figure is far lower than a decade ago, and many of the thousands of people who travelled north from Central American countries are presenting themselves as asylum seekers, looking to enter the country legally.
BreakingBill passes Senate by vote of 83-16
It now goes to the House of Representatives for a full vote, which is expected around 18:30 EST (23:30GMT).
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi earlier referred to it as "the bill we will be passing".
'Delivering on his promise'
"The President is once again delivering on his promise to build the wall, protect the border, and secure our great country," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement after Senator McConnell announced the president's intention to declare a national emergency.
"We're very prepared," she told White House reporters, adding she did not anticipate any legal challenges.
"The president's doing his job. Congress should do theirs."
'Trump just destroyed the USA'
Conservatives have been voicing their unhappiness with what Trump plans to do.
Commentator Ann Coulter - whose criticism of December's government spending bill due to a lack of border wall funding helped convince Trump not to sign it (and thus triggering the shutdown) - is unhappy that Trump is going to sign the spending bill.
Others fear that this use of emergency powers could now be abused by Democratic presidents.
BreakingSenate is voting on spending bill
The full US Senate is currently voting on a spending bill to avoid a second government shutdown. It includes only a fraction of what Trump wanted to fund a border barrier, but he is set to sign it.
It includes $1.375bn in funding for 55 miles (88km) of new fencing at the border, a small part of the more than 2,000 miles promised by the president.
Republicans backing Trump's emergency call
Members of the president's party have begun to share their support of his decision to declare an emergency on the southern border.
Pelosi 'may' issue legal challenge
Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told reporters that she may issue a legal challenge to Trump's national emergency order.
"That’s an option, and we'll review our options," the California congresswoman said when asked by reporters.
She described a national emergency as an "end run around Congress".
"I know the Republicans have some unease about it, no matter what they say.
"If the president can declare an emergency on something that he has created as an 'emergency' - an illusion that he wants to convey - then think of what a president with different values can present to the American people."
Trump to declare border emergency
President Donald Trump has said he will sign a spending bill to stop the US government shutting down again - but will also declare a national emergency in order to fund his border wall.
Politicians across the political divide have been responding to the news.
We will bring you the latest reaction here.