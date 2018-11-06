Voting begins in high-stakes US elections
Summary
- Voters are casting ballots for all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate, and 36 out of 50 state governors
- Democrats need to unseat at least 23 Republicans to take control of the House, and at least two to seize the Senate
- Many see the election as a referendum on President Donald Trump's presidency
- Attack ads and race-baiting allegations have made it one of the ugliest campaigns of recent times
- The first polls are set to close at 18:00 EST (23:00 GMT), with first projections and results to follow from then
All times stated are UK
Getting the vote out
A favourite reason used by many Americans for not voting has often been that they’re too busy, and there’s too much going on at work.
But now it may not be such a good excuse. Nearly 150 companies like Walmart, LeviStrauss and PayPal have signed up to the Make Time to Vote campaign.
The companies are offering paid time off and other schemes to give employees a better chance to get to the polls.
Ride-hailing firms Lyft and Uber are offering discounted rides to polling stations.
So what's happening again?
With so much coverage and analysis, it can be difficult to keep track of the mid-terms.
So as voting begins, let's recap some of the basics.
From the seats up for election to some context on how the vote typically goes - here's what you need to know.
Polls begin to open across US
Welcome to our live coverage of the crucial mid-term elections in the US.
Voters will head to the polls nationwide on Tuesday, but they won’t all do so at the same time.
Polls open and close at different times, mostly due to the different time zones (the US has six in total).
Voters in Vermont will be the first to mark their ballots, with polls there opening at 05:00 local time (10:00 GMT). The majority of the eastern US will see polls open at 06:00 or 07:00 local time.
Most polling places will remain open for at least 12 hours. The first to close will be Kentucky and Indiana, at 18:00. Between 19:00 and 19:30, more polls will close across the southern states, including for key races in Georgia and Florida.
At this point, it could become clear whether there’s a wave and if it’s blue (Democratic) or red (Republican).
Read more about what to expect hour by hour.