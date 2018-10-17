Live - First day of legal Canadian pot
Max Matza, Ritu Prasad
Summary
- Canada is the second - and most populous - nation to legalise cannabis for recreational use
- As of midnight, it is no longer illegal for adults over 18 to purchase, possess or grow recreational cannabis
- Each of Canada's 10 provinces and three territories are responsible for determining their own laws governing the drug
- Legalisation was a 2015 election pledge by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
- Amnesty has not been offered to over 500,000 Canadians with criminal convictions for marijuana