weed plant and canadian dollar

Live - First day of legal Canadian pot

Max Matza, Ritu Prasad

Summary

  1. Canada is the second - and most populous - nation to legalise cannabis for recreational use
  2. As of midnight, it is no longer illegal for adults over 18 to purchase, possess or grow recreational cannabis
  3. Each of Canada's 10 provinces and three territories are responsible for determining their own laws governing the drug
  4. Legalisation was a 2015 election pledge by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
  5. Amnesty has not been offered to over 500,000 Canadians with criminal convictions for marijuana