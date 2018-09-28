Senate panel to vote on Trump nominee

Senator Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, says she's never seen a nominee for any position behave the way Kavanaugh did yesterday.

"Unbelievable!" she says.

"Judge Kavanaugh used as much political rhetoric as my Republican colleagues," Feinstein says.

"He'd accused Democrats of 'lying in wait' and replacing 'advice and consent with search and destroy'. He even went so far as to say Dr Ford's allegations were nothing more than 'a calculated and orchestrated political hit'."

"This was someone who was aggressive and belligerent," she adds.

"I've never seen someone who wants to be elevated to the highest court in our country behave in that manner."

Feinstein says this is all in "stark contrast" to Dr Ford, who "demonstrated a balanced temperament" and testified despite being "terrified".