Supreme Court pick and sex accuser testify

A woman who accuses US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in 1982 will testify before the US Senate
Kavanaugh, who denies the allegations by Christine Blasey Ford and two other women who have come forward, will give evidence afterwards
The all-male Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have hired a female lawyer to question Ford. Democratic senators will ask their own questions
Nominated in July by President Trump, Kavanaugh once seemed a shoo-in for the role, but the accusations have left the conservative appeals court judge’s prospects dangling by a thread
The balance of power on America's highest court and on Capitol Hill, the contours of the 2020 presidential race, and the momentum of the #MeToo movement hinge on today's drama
Live Reporting
By Max Matza and Ritu Prasad
All times stated are UK
Senator Graham: 'I believe him'
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is casting doubt on an allegation against the judge by a third woman who came forward on Wednesday. In a sworn
affidavit, Julie Swetnick alleges Kavanaugh was involved in the drugging and
sexual assault of girls at house parties in the 1980s. The Washington DC resident says she was
the victim of a gang rape in 1982 at a party attended by the judge.
Senator Graham of South Carolina Fox News: "I’ve never met her.
So I believe him.
"I don’t buy this. I don’t believe any reasonable person would
go to a party where people are being drugged and raped and not tell anybody
about it but keep going for 10 times over a two-year period.
"Brett Kavanaugh is not a serial rapist. And those that say
he is – that’s just a lie."
If Kavanaugh is approved by the judiciary committee, Graham said he would vote to confirm him to the top court.
"He doesn't have to prove to me that he wasn't at a party 35 years ago when you can't tell him where it was or when it was," said Graham.
"She has to convince me there is credibility to the allegations beyond the allegation. Something could have well happened to her but there is no evidence it was Brett Kavanaugh."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
White House: 'May turn out they're both right'
Former Trump campaign manager and current counsellor to the president Kellyanne Conway, spoke to the BBC's White House reporter Tara McKelvey this morning.
"It may turn out they’re both right," she said of Kavanaugh and Ford.
Conway has previously said the Senate ought to hear from the judge's accuser.
We’re providing gavel-to-gavel coverage as Supreme Court
nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testify in a small Senate office room today. She says he sexually assaulted her in 1982 when they were high school students.
The judiciary committee hearing
begins in one hour and could stretch into the afternoon. The balance of power
on America's highest court and on Capitol Hill, the shape of the 2020
presidential race, and the momentum of the #MeToo movement could hinge on today's
drama.
Ford, a California
psychology professor, will go first. Then the conservative appeals court judge. He was nominated in July
by President Trump, and seemed a shoo-in, but the
accusations by Ford and two other women, which he denies, have left Kavanaugh’s nomination dangling by a thread.
If he can survive what's expected to be a mauling from Democratic senators today, the
committee could vote on his appointment on Friday, with a final
Senate vote early next week.
Live Reporting
By Max Matza and Ritu Prasad
All times stated are UK
Senator Graham: 'I believe him'
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is casting doubt on an allegation against the judge by a third woman who came forward on Wednesday. In a sworn affidavit, Julie Swetnick alleges Kavanaugh was involved in the drugging and sexual assault of girls at house parties in the 1980s. The Washington DC resident says she was the victim of a gang rape in 1982 at a party attended by the judge.
Senator Graham of South Carolina Fox News: "I’ve never met her. So I believe him.
"I don’t buy this. I don’t believe any reasonable person would go to a party where people are being drugged and raped and not tell anybody about it but keep going for 10 times over a two-year period.
"Brett Kavanaugh is not a serial rapist. And those that say he is – that’s just a lie."
If Kavanaugh is approved by the judiciary committee, Graham said he would vote to confirm him to the top court.
"He doesn't have to prove to me that he wasn't at a party 35 years ago when you can't tell him where it was or when it was," said Graham.
"She has to convince me there is credibility to the allegations beyond the allegation. Something could have well happened to her but there is no evidence it was Brett Kavanaugh."
White House: 'May turn out they're both right'
Former Trump campaign manager and current counsellor to the president Kellyanne Conway, spoke to the BBC's White House reporter Tara McKelvey this morning.
"It may turn out they’re both right," she said of Kavanaugh and Ford.
Conway has previously said the Senate ought to hear from the judge's accuser.
Read all about it on NYC newsstands
Supreme showdown for Trump's America
Anthony Zurcher
BBC North America reporter
The accuser and the accused, in the glare of the spotlight, with a lifetime seat to the most powerful court in the US at stake.
While the drama will be intensely personal, as she alleges he assaulted her and he strongly rejects the accusation, this is more than a clash of two individuals and their recollection of past events.
It also represents the confluence of two movements - one decades in the making, the other a recent, powerful groundswell.
The futures - and the reputations - of Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford hang in the balance. Whether they like it or not, however, the forces at motion overshadow everything.
Read more from Anthony on The Supreme Showdown for Trump’s America.
Dangling by a thread
We’re providing gavel-to-gavel coverage as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testify in a small Senate office room today. She says he sexually assaulted her in 1982 when they were high school students.
The judiciary committee hearing begins in one hour and could stretch into the afternoon. The balance of power on America's highest court and on Capitol Hill, the shape of the 2020 presidential race, and the momentum of the #MeToo movement could hinge on today's drama.
Ford, a California psychology professor, will go first. Then the conservative appeals court judge. He was nominated in July by President Trump, and seemed a shoo-in, but the accusations by Ford and two other women, which he denies, have left Kavanaugh’s nomination dangling by a thread.
If he can survive what's expected to be a mauling from Democratic senators today, the committee could vote on his appointment on Friday, with a final Senate vote early next week.