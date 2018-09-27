Supreme Court pick and sex accuser testify

Fox Copyright: Fox Republican Senator Graham on Fox News Image caption: Republican Senator Graham on Fox News

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is casting doubt on an allegation against the judge by a third woman who came forward on Wednesday. In a sworn affidavit, Julie Swetnick alleges Kavanaugh was involved in the drugging and sexual assault of girls at house parties in the 1980s. The Washington DC resident says she was the victim of a gang rape in 1982 at a party attended by the judge.

Senator Graham of South Carolina Fox News: "I’ve never met her. So I believe him.

"I don’t buy this. I don’t believe any reasonable person would go to a party where people are being drugged and raped and not tell anybody about it but keep going for 10 times over a two-year period.

"Brett Kavanaugh is not a serial rapist. And those that say he is – that’s just a lie."

If Kavanaugh is approved by the judiciary committee, Graham said he would vote to confirm him to the top court.

"He doesn't have to prove to me that he wasn't at a party 35 years ago when you can't tell him where it was or when it was," said Graham.

"She has to convince me there is credibility to the allegations beyond the allegation. Something could have well happened to her but there is no evidence it was Brett Kavanaugh."