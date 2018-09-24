Rosenstein heads to White House

Summary
- Rod Rosenstein, US deputy attorney general, is reportedly about to leave his job
- Sources have told US media Mr Rosenstein expects to be fired, others say he will offer to quit
- Mr Rosenstein oversees Robert Mueller's inquiry into alleged collusion between Mr Trump's team and Russia
- He earlier denied a press report that he had conspired to remove Donald Trump from office
Live Reporting
By Toby Luckhurst and Patrick Jackson
All times stated are UK
Rosenstein 'still in job'
Rod Rosenstein is still the deputy attorney general and has not resigned, Reuters news agency says, quoting a person "familiar with the matter".
Hold tight
Mr Rosenstein is either being fired, resigning or trying to clear the air, says the BBC's Katty Kay.
'Deep concern'
Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe is "deeply concerned" by the reports about Mr Rosenstein, according to a statement reported by Reuters news agency.
"There is nothing more important to the integrity of law enforcement and the rule of law than protecting the investigation of Special Counsel (Robert) Mueller."
Resignation rejected?
Jonathan Swan, author of the Axios article that originally reported Mr Rosenstein's possible resignation, says the latest word is White House Chief of Staff John Kelly rejected it.
Fears for Mueller
Democratic politicians are already weighing in on the rumours, demanding Congress acts to protect Mr Mueller's investigation into the alleged Trump-Russia ties.
Bid to impeach Rosenstein
Back in July, two Republican congressmen - Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan - launched a bid to remove Mr Rosenstein from his post.
Their articles of impeachment accused him of stonewalling their requests for information on the Russia inquiry.
‘So ironic’
David Axelrod, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, says it would be ironic if Mr Rosenstein were pushed out because of a New York Times article.
The Comey memo
He also famously wrote a memo to Attorney General Sessions recommending the dismissal of then-FBI head James Comey.
Who is Rod Rosenstein?
He was sworn into his post in April 2017.
After Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation into alleged ties between Donald Trump and Russia, Mr Rosenstein took over the job.
He appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to lead the investigation.
Speculation swirls
The US deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, is on his way to the White House where US media say he will be sacked. His expected departure comes days after the New York Times reported Mr Rosenstein had last year discussed ways to remove President Trump over incompetence.