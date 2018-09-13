Hurricane Florence edges toward Carolinas

Reuters Copyright: Reuters Evacuating residents spray paint prayers on boarded up homes and businesses in the Carolinas Image caption: Evacuating residents spray paint prayers on boarded up homes and businesses in the Carolinas

Nearly 1.7 million Americans have been ordered to evacuate, although some people have chosen to stay behind.

The most recent graphs show that the storm will stall out after making landfall, and may remain in the same place for nearly 36 hours, dumping an average of 20-30 inches (50-75cm) of rain.

Rainfall of up to 40 inches may affect some isolated regions as the storm moves south across South Carolina and into Georgia.