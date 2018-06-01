Trump cancels summit with Kim

Trump insisted to reporters that he had a "wonderful dialogue" with North Korea, and refused to say who was to blame for the breakdown in talks.

"The dialogue was good until recently," he said.

He added that he thought he knew what went wrong, but declined to explain it - "Someday, I'll give it to you, you can write about it in a book," he said.

Two days ago, Trump suggested that China was to blame

Trump: 'President Xi is a world-class poker player'

Chinese President Xi Jinping is a "world-class poker player" Trump said, after Kim travelled to China for his second meeting there in recent weeks.

"There was a difference when Kim Jong-un left China a second time," he said two days ago.

"There was a somewhat difference attitude after that meeting, and I'm a little surprised."

"Now maybe nothing happened. I'm not blaming anybody. But I'm just saying maybe nothing happened and maybe it did."

"But there was a different attitude by the North Korean folks after that meeting."