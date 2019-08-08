Las Vegas attack: As it happened

Crystal from California was at the concert with some of her family. She describes helping three people with gunshot wounds.

"I could see the bullets ricocheting off the gravel on the floor, so we ran. We ran to our pick-up truck which wasn't far away.

"As we tried to make our way out of the parking lot a security guard flagged us down. He had two gunshot victims with him.

"We got them in the back of the truck. One had been shot in the head the other in the ankle, both were conscious.

"We tried to get out of the area as fast as possible but it was chaos, people were running everywhere and into the road."

