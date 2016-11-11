Remembrance Day in Canada

He was born in a canvas tent in Petersfield, Manitoba in 1915 and died homeless in 1977

At his funeral, he was honoured by Canada and well as the governments of France, Italy and the US.

During his lifetime, Sgt Tommy Prince’s military accomplishments were astounding.

Prince served in both World War Two and the Korean War and was awarded 11 medals for his service, including the Silver Star.

The Silver Star Medal is the third-highest military combat decoration that can be awarded to a member of the US Armed Forces.

Prince was part of the infamous Devil’s Brigade, a joint Canada-US elite commando unit whose exploits once caught Hollywood's attention.

The unit, officially called the First Special Service Force, received a Congressional Gold Medal in 2015.

Prince’s accomplishments are being remembered on Friday by Congress of Aboriginal Peoples National Chief Robert Bertrand and Grace Conrad, Chief of the Native Council of Nova Scotia, who will lay wreaths at both the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument and the National War Memorial.

“Thousands of Indigenous peoples made the ultimate sacrifice defending this country and deserve to be honoured,” said National Chief Bertrand said in a statement.