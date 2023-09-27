Preliminary information suggest fireworks to blame: Statement
Preliminary information suggests fireworks were to blame for the fire, said Iraqi civil defence authorities in a statement.
They added that the danger was compounded by "release of toxic gases linked to the combustion of the panels", which contained plastic.
"The fire caused some parts of the ceiling to fall due to the use of highly flammable, low-cost construction materials," said news agency AFP, quoting the statement.
The wedding party fire underscores how safety standards are often disregarded in the country where decades of conflict have left its infrastructure in despair.
More than 60 people perished in a fire that ripped through the Covid unit of a hospital in the south in July 2021. Three months before that, 80 people died after exploding oxygen tanks set fire to a hospital in the capital of Baghdad.
Blaze devastates northern Iraq region
Here's a quick map to show you where this has taken place - in the city of Al-Hamdaniya in northern Iraq, just 30km south-east of Mosul.
The city of Al-Hamdaniya used to be in ISIS- controlled territory, that was liberated after the Battle of Mosul in 2017. Residents who had fled had returned.
Now the city is grappling with this latest disaster.
Iraq's PM orders investigation into fire
Iraq's prime minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani has ordered an investigation into the fire.
He also asked officials from the Interior and Health ministeries to mobilise all efforts to provide relief to those affected by the fire, his office wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Anxious relatives gather outside hospital
A large crowd has formed outside a hospital where survivors of the wedding hall fire are being treated - with relatives anxiously gathered for news of their loved ones.
BreakingDeath toll and injured rises to 450: Red Crescent
More than 450 were killed and injured from the wedding fire, according to the Iraqi Red Crescent Society's post on X, formerly Twitter.
The IRCS is an independent humanitarian aid organisation in Iraq.
Najim al-Jubouri, the governor of Nineveh province where the fire broke out, said earlier that there were no final casualty figures yet,
suggesting the death toll may still rise.
Nineveh Deputy Governor Hassan al-Allaq had also earlier told Reuters that 113 people had been confirmed dead.
Pulsating fire engulfed wedding hall: Survivor
One survivor of last night's inferno recounted how flames engulfed the wedding hall in northern Iraq.
"We saw the fire pulsating, coming out of the hall. Those
who managed got out and those who didn't got stuck," Imad Yohana, a 34-year-old who escaped the fire told the Reuters news agency.
"Even those who made their way out were broken."
Video from Reuters show firefighters clambering over the ruins as they searched for survivors.
Ambulances and medical crews were sent to the site by Iraqi authorities, according to official statements.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the rescue operations in Iraq, after a fire broke out at a wedding party north of the country.
Here's what you need to know for now:
More than 100 people were killed and 150 more were injured in the fire
The bride and groom are thought to be alive but in hospital with burns
The fire reportedly broke out at around 10:45 local time (19:45GMT) in Al- Hamdaniya district in Nineveh province
The cause of the blaze is still unclear, but Iraq's civil defence said initial reports suggest it happened after fireworks were lit
Flammable panels in the building may have helped the flames spread, causing parts of the ceiling to fall down
Stay with us as we bring you the latest news updates from across the day.
More than 100 people were killed and 150 more were injured in the fire
-
The bride and groom are thought to be alive but in hospital with burns
-
The fire reportedly broke out at around 10:45 local time (19:45GMT) in Al- Hamdaniya district in Nineveh province
-
The cause of the blaze is still unclear, but Iraq's civil defence said initial reports suggest it happened after fireworks were lit
-
Flammable panels in the building may have helped the flames spread, causing parts of the ceiling to fall down
