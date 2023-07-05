Gaza and Israel trade fire as Jenin withdrawal begins

The Israeli air strikes were a response to five rockets being fired by Gaza militants earlier in the night. These were all intercepted, the Israel Defense Forces say. Sirens were triggered in the southern Israeli city of Sderot and nearby towns, and local media say one house was damaged by shrapnel from an Israeli Iron Dome interceptor missile. No injuries were reported - and no group has so far claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.
Israel strikes Hamas weapons facility in Gaza - IDF
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) say their fighter jets "struck an underground weapons manufacturing facility" used by Hamas, the militant group that runs Gaza.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) say their fighter jets "struck an underground weapons manufacturing facility" used by Hamas, the militant group that runs Gaza.
A "raw materials manufacturing facility for rockets belonging to Hamas" was also hit, they say.
Hamas has not commented on the Israeli strikes.
Meanwhile, Reuters news agency reported that a large explosion was seen over Gaza City's skyline in the early hours of Wednesday.
It's been another turbulent night in Israel, Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
Last night, Israeli forces began leaving Jenin - the refugee camp in the occupied West Bank where they'd carried out a major two-day operation with drones and ground troops.
It left 12 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier dead, and thousands displaced. But the violence didn't end there.
Gunfire and explosions could still be heard as news of the withdrawal came, and hours later, five rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel. Soon after, Israel responded with air strikes.
It's 05:15 in London and 07:15 in Israel and the Palestinian territories. Stay with us for all the latest updates through the morning.