In short, it's a refugee camp in the city of Jenin, which is located in the north of the occupied West Bank.

The Jenin camp has been around since the early 1950s and was set up for Palestinians displaced during the 1948-49 war, which surrounded Israel’s creation.

The UN's Palestinian refugee agency, Unrwa, says it's currently home to some 14,000 people, who live in an area of only 0.42 sq km (0.16 sq miles).

The camp was severely affected by the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising. In April 2002, Israeli forces launched a full-scale incursion - known as the Battle of Jenin - in which at least 52 Palestinian militants and civilians and 23 Israeli soldiers were killed. The 10-day operation followed a campaign of Palestinian suicide bombings in Israel, many of which involved perpetrators from the city.

In the past year, Jenin and the camp have seen repeated Israeli military raids and local Palestinians have been linked to multiple shooting attacks targeting Israelis.