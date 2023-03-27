It's rare that a government minister's sacking causes such widespread issues - let's take a look at what's going on here.
Yoav Gallant, Israel's defence minister, was sacked over the weekend after speaking out against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial plans to overhaul the country's justice system.
Netanyahu summoned Gallant to a meeting and told him he no longer had faith in him as defence minister.
Shortly after his dismissal, Gallant wrote on Twitter: "The state of Israel's security has always been and will always be my life's mission."
It seems the defence minister had won the backing of some fellow members of Netanyahu's Likud party, but others on the far right had called for him to go. The leader of the opposition, Yair Lapid, described Gallant's sacking as a new low for the government.
Gallant's dismissal triggered this latest round of protests, which have seen police and soldiers use water cannon to deter demonstrators near Netanyahu's house. We'll have to wait and see what happens next.
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has added his voice to calls for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the reforms that will limit the power of the judiciary.
In the statement, Herzog said "We have seen very difficult scenes tonight. I appeal to the Prime Minister, the members of the government and members of the coalition … For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of the responsibility we are obliged to, I call on you to stop the legislative process immediately."
Netanyahu is expected to deliver a speech this morning, according to Israeli media.
And senior military leaders will meet on Monday morning to discuss “security implications” after the sacking of the defence minister.
The protesters plan to march in front of the Israeli parliament the Knesset later today, as the leaders of the protests announced.
The judicial reform plan was actually announced in January and the country has seen protests against it since then.
But last weekend, it escalated to a crisis in the government that led to Netanyahu sacking his defense minister.
Why did that happen now?
We will explain in the next post.
Watch: Water cannon used against protesters in Israel
These are the scenes from Israel last night, where tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in protest at the sacking of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.
Gallant spoke out against plans to overhaul the justice system, which would give ministers control over a committee that appoints judges.
In Tel Aviv protesters lit fires in the street and police retaliated with water cannon.
Welcome
Rob Corp
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining us as bring you live coverage of the latest in Israel, where tens of thousands of
people took to the streets over the weekend as a result of Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to fire his defence minister.
Yoav Gallant had spoken out against controversial plans to
overhaul the justice system.
In case you’re not caught up on the story, the reforms
include plans that would give the government full control over a committee
which appoints judges – and it’s safe to say they’ve caused tension across
Israel for weeks. In fact protests have continued to grow since Netanyahu
returned to power at the end of last year, leading the most right-wing,
nationalist coalition in Israel's history.
In the last few hours, the country’s president Isaac Herzog called
on the government to halt the plans, warning ministers that "the eyes of all
the people of Israel are on you”. More protests are planned across the coming week.
Our writers Sam Hancock, Ece Goksedef, Jack Burgess and I will bring you the latest updates, explainers and analysis. We’ll also
hear from our colleagues on the ground in Israel – stay tuned.
