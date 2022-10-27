Female students at Isfahan's University of Medical Sciences wave their head coverings in the air
Iran protests rage as thousands defy security forces

Edited by Chris Giles

  1. Foundations of Islamic revolution being shaken

    Rana Rahimpour

    BBC Persian

    What we saw in Iran yesterday was unprecedented, BBC Persian has confirmed that there were protests in at least 30 cities.

    The largest was in the city of Saqqez, the birth place of Mahsa Amini who died in the custody of morality police 40 days ago.

    And despite the efforts of security officials who had blocked the roads and had forged statements on behalf of her family, in order to discourage people from going to her grave, we received videos in which we could see thousands of people marching towards her grave.

    We couldn't see the end of the crowd in those videos.

    It's very difficult to get an accurate overall picture of what's going on. But what we know for sure is that the foundations of the Islamic revolution are being shaken.

  2. No signs of protests ending soon

    The BBC and independent media are not allowed to report from Iran, so videos from inside the country and on social media are crucial to establishing what is happening on the ground.

    Our colleagues in BBC Persian and BBC Monitoring have been tracking the protests since the beginning.

    Shayan Sardarizadeh is one of our reporters who has looked at countless videos in order to verify them and he says the level of anger is unlike anything he’s ever seen.

    Wednesday's protests appeared to be "huge", he says, and quite possibly the biggest and most geographically dispersed day of protests since the movement began six weeks ago.

    Shayan adds:

    Quote Message: Forty days into the unrest in Iran, it seems whatever tactics the regime has used so far, which is a very violent and brutal crackdown, have not really worked in terms of quelling the unrest. At the moment, I can’t see any signs of these protests petering out and I can’t see any signs that the regime has the answer in terms of new tactics.”
  3. In Pictures: The world reacts to protests in Iran

    Since Mahsa Amini's death last month, there has been strong support from across the world.

    Protests in support of women's rights have been held in Germany, Australia, England and beyond.

    A woman with a poster and face paint with 'help' painted on her hand
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Protesters outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on October 24
    A woman cutting her hair over protestors posters on the ground
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: A woman in Mexico City cuts her hair while demonstrating at the Monument to the Revolution
    Protestors in Washington DC wear prison uniforms and hold a set of a prison as they demand investigations into the attacks in Iran. A woman lays on the ground pretending to be dead.
    Copyright: gett
    Image caption: Protesters in Washington DC show their support for demonstrators in Iran and mark 40 days since the death of Amini
    Candles and an image of Mahsa Amini with mourners in the background
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Mourners gather in Cologne, Germany to mark 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini
    Hundreds of protestors, many with Iranian flags, standing in Trafalgar Square, London.
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Protesters gather in Trafalgar Square in London to demand wider freedom and women's rights
    Women and men looking angry and upset as they hold up posters in support of Mahsa Amini
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Demonstrations also took place in Berlin last week

  4. We're very angry and we've had enough - young protester

    Raffi Berg

    BBC Online Middle East editor

    Iran on Wednesday saw one of the biggest nights of protests since anti-government demonstrations erupted six weeks ago.

    Tens of thousands of people took to the streets in all major cities, including the capital Tehran.

    Other cities, such as Andimeshk and Borujerd in the west, and Lahijan, near the Caspian Sea in the north, also saw a resurgence of protests.

    "The society is very angry. We had enough of them [Iranian leadership]," a 27-year-old protester who lives close to Tehran told BBC Persian.

    "I want to have the right to say no to these people. I'm tired of being a second-class citizen because I am a woman. Men are tired of the intimidation by the regime. This is the first time in the history of our country that we stand together for a goal which is woman, life and freedom."

  5. What sparked the protests?

    A picture of Mahsa Amini with a protestors fist up in the air
    Copyright: Shutterstock

    The protests that have been taking place for weeks across Iran began following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

    She was detained by police on 13 September for allegedly failing to comply with the strict dress code on head coverings, which are compulsory in Iran.

    Authorities say Mahsa Amini died from underlying health reasons - but her family and countless other Iranians believe she died as a result of having been beaten.

    Following her funeral, held in her hometown of Saqqez, in the western province of Kurdistan, protests erupted.

    Women chanted “woman, life, freedom” and “death to the dictator” while waving – and in some cases burning – their headscarves.

    Similar demonstrations were staged elsewhere in the Kurdish-populated north-west and in the capital Tehran, before the unrest reached dozens of other cities and evolved into the most serious challenge to the establishment in years.

    Despite a crackdown by security forces, there is no sign yet that protests are abating.

  6. Protests rage in Iran - welcome to our live coverage

    Hello and welcome to our coverage as thousands of people in Iran continue to defy security forces and continue their protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

    The escalation in anti-government demonstrations on Wednesday marked 40 days since her death in police custody - which originally sparked a wave of unrest.

    Footage posted on social media and verified by the BBC show widespread protests took place.

    In the capital, Tehran, fires were lit in the street, while hundreds marched down a main road chanting slogans including "Death to the dictator!", a reference to Iran's supreme leader and which has become a common refrain.

    Our colleagues in BBC Persian monitoring the situation are seeing more protests taking place today, including in Mahabad, a Kurdish city in the north-west.

    Stay with us as we bring you all the latest developments.

