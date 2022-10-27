Iran protests rage as thousands defy security forces

What we saw in Iran yesterday was unprecedented, BBC Persian has confirmed that there were protests in at least 30 cities.

The largest was in the city of Saqqez, the birth place of Mahsa Amini who died in the custody of morality police 40 days ago.

And despite the efforts of security officials who had blocked the roads and had forged statements on behalf of her family, in order to discourage people from going to her grave, we received videos in which we could see thousands of people marching towards her grave.

We couldn't see the end of the crowd in those videos.

It's very difficult to get an accurate overall picture of what's going on. But what we know for sure is that the foundations of the Islamic revolution are being shaken.