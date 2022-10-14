Protests in Iran: 'The younger generation are starting a revolution'

BBC Copyright: BBC Iranian female activist Laleh Maghonaki Image caption: Iranian female activist Laleh Maghonaki

Iranian female activist Laleh Maghonaki left Iran for Sweden many years ago after speaking out about women's rights there.

Now living in the city of Uppsala, near Stockholm, she says she is struggling to sleep and is worried about loved ones back home, finding it difficult to stay in touch.

"The internet is cut whenever something happens," she tells the BBC.

"When I talk to my sister, and my niece and nephew, I have to gesticulate sometimes or silently mouth words to try to understand the situation there. I worry that calls are monitored or authorities are eavesdropping."

Now leading demonstrations in Uppsala against the violent reaction to protests in Iran, Laleh says she feels a responsibility to "be the voice" of her sisters and brothers back home.

"This is the worst situation I have known for the people of Iran since [the revolution of] 1979," she says, but adds that the generation protesting now are "very brave and very well educated”.

"More than 60% of [university students] are now women. Education is the only way to be free."

Laleh says she will be arrested if she returns to Iran and was unable to attend her mother's funeral there.

But she is hopeful the tide may turn and real change may come.

“This younger generation might actually make a difference - they are starting a new revolution."

Sweden is the top European destination for Iranians looking to resettle, according to Eurostat, making up a population of more than 80,000.