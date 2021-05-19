Image shows billowing following an Israeli airstrike at Gaza City on Wednesday
Israel targets Gaza militants on 10th day of strikes

Edited by Gareth Evans

All times stated are UK

    Here's the latest:

    Here's the latest:

    • Sirens sounded overnight in southern and central Israel in response to the latest barrage of Palestinian rockets. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) say 10 rockets landed in Gaza
    • Israeli aircraft carried out dozens of raids, many of them on the city of Khan Younis. It said tunnel networks used by Hamas were targeted. Two Palestinian militants were killed in one raid on an apartment in Gaza City
    • Israel’s military says it has tried “several times” to kill top Hamas commander, Mohammed Deif, since fighting began last week. Hamas sources cited by the Times of Israel denied the claim, calling it “psychological warfare”
    • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has "set Hamas back by many years," and operations would "continue for as long as it takes to restore calm" for all Israeli citizens
    • France, meanwhile, has filed a draft resolution with the UN Security Council in co-ordination with Egypt and Jordan calling for a ceasefire. Major progress, however, does not appear to have been made
