Buildings shook as Israeli air strikes continued in Gaza overnight. At dawn, militants launched dozens more rockets at southern Israel. So far international diplomatic efforts to stop the deadly fighting have achieved few results.

However, in a call, President Biden told Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time, that he backed a ceasefire. That will add to pressure on Israel to seek an end to the conflict.

Earlier, speaking on television, Mr Netanyahu had said that attacks on militant sites and leaders in Gaza would carry on. There’s renewed concern the violence could spread after rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel and with calls for a general strike and protests across the Palestinian Territories and in Arab-Israeli towns.