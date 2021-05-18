Buildings shook as Israeli air strikes continued in Gaza overnight. At dawn, militants launched dozens more rockets at southern Israel. So far international diplomatic efforts to stop the deadly fighting have achieved few results.
However, in a call, President Biden told Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time, that he backed a ceasefire. That will add to pressure on Israel to seek an end to the conflict.
Earlier, speaking on television, Mr Netanyahu had said that attacks on militant sites and leaders in Gaza would carry on. There’s renewed concern the violence could spread after rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel and with calls for a general strike and protests across the Palestinian Territories and in Arab-Israeli towns.
We are resuming our live coverage
Welcome back to our live reporting of the conflict between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza - the worst flare-up of violence since 2014. The fighting is now in its second week and shows little sign of easing.
These are the latest developments:
The Israeli military carried out further airstrikes this morning, destroying two buildings in Gaza City shortly after dawn and, the IDF says, destroying more Hamas tunnels
Palestinian militants fired rockets into Israel, setting off warning sirens in cities in the south of the country and sending people running to shelters
US President Joe Biden has voiced support for a ceasefire, telling Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu that the US is working with Egypt and other nations on stopping the violence
The death toll has now passed 200. At least 212 people, including almost 100 women and children, have been killed in Gaza, according to its health ministry. In Israel 10 people, including two children, have been killed, its medical service says
On Tuesday Israel said
at least 150 militants were among those killed in Gaza. Hamas, the Palestinian
militant group that runs the territory, does not give casualty figures for
fighters
Renewed concern violence could spread
Yolande Knell
BBC Middle East correspondent, Jerusalem
