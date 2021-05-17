Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said that efforts are being made to protect the city's Jewish community, amid a fear that the fighting between Israel and Gaza will lead to a rise in anti-Semitism.

"It is possible... to be very angry about what is happening in Israel and Gaza and the West Bank, and be heartbroken at the death and to call for a ceasefire and a de-escalation," he told Sky News.

"What is not excusable, on the other hand, is to use that as an excuse to be anti-Semitic and racist. There can be no excuse for that."

He added that anti-Semitic incidents have a "ripple of fear effect" on the Jewish community in the UK.

"It is really important that we don't bring conflicts 3,000 miles away to the capital city," he said.