Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said that efforts are being made to protect the city's Jewish community, amid a fear that the fighting between Israel and Gaza will lead to a rise in anti-Semitism.
"It is possible... to be very angry about what is happening in Israel and Gaza and the West Bank, and be heartbroken at the death and to call for a ceasefire and a de-escalation," he told Sky News.
"What is not excusable, on the other hand, is to use that as an excuse to be anti-Semitic and racist. There can be no excuse for that."
He added that anti-Semitic incidents have a "ripple of fear effect" on the Jewish community in the UK.
"It is really important that we don't bring conflicts 3,000 miles away to the capital city," he said.
How did the conflict start?
An escalation of fighting between Israelis and Palestinians has led the UN to warn of a "full-scale war". The latest violence followed a month of rising tensions in Jerusalem, though the conflict has gone on for decades. So how did it start?
Gazan residents have been describing their horror and fear at the intensity of the bombardment.
One Gazan resident in an area hit by strikes, Riyad Eshkuntana, told Reuters news agency that when the strikes hit his home, his wife and three of his four daughters were killed. “I ran to check on the girls,” he said. “My wife jumped, she hugged the girls to take them out from the room, then a second airstrike hit the room.”
Another Gazan, Mani Qazaat told AFP that Israeli leaders "should realise we're civilians, not fighters", adding "I felt like I was dying".
BBC Gaza producer Rushdi Abualouf spoke to a 45-year-old woman, Sarah Mahmoud, who said: "We are still alive, but we are not well.
"The warplanes destroyed the most beautiful road in Gaza, here are deep potholes in the street that I can see from the window of my room."
Israel says it targeted Hamas tunnels
The Israeli military says it conducted strikes on a militant tunnel system in Gaza, tweeting that it “neutralised” 9.3 miles (15km) of tunnels.
Israel’s military says it has been targeting leaders and infrastructure linked to Hamas.
“That’s 9.3 miles that can no longer be used for terror,” its tweet says.
Israeli operation still at 'full force'
Paul Adams
BBC diplomatic correspondent, Jerusalem
Yesterday, amid international calls for a ceasefire, Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu said the assault on Gaza would continue with “full force” and would take a little longer.
Airstrikes on Gaza overnight were some of the heaviest yet, hitting Hamas facilities and homes, but also damaging main roads and power lines.
If the intention is to persuade Hamas to stop firing rockets, it’s not working. There were more volleys during the night, hitting the southern Israeli cities of Beersheba and Ashkelon.
American officials say they are working closely with Israel, Egypt, Qatar and the UN to end the crisis. In a tweet late last night, the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the violence must end immediately.
But the Biden administration has stopped short of demanding a ceasefire and yesterday the United States blocked efforts at the UN Security Council to issue any kind of statement.
We are resuming our live coverage
Welcome to our live reporting of the conflict between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza, which is entering its second week and shows little sign of easing.
These are the latest developments:
Israeli aircraft have carried out dozens more airstrikes on Gaza - some targeting Hamas tunnels - as the latest upsurge in violence enters its second week
Hamas militants continue to fire rockets into southern Israel
Palestinian officials say Sunday was the deadliest day since the current fighting began, with 42 Palestinians killed
Israel’s army says that militants have fired more than 3,000 rockets towards Israel over the past week
UN Secretary-General António Guterres warns that if the “utterly appalling” violence doesn’t cease the region will be plunged into an “uncontainable crisis”
Israeli aircraft have carried out dozens more airstrikes on Gaza - some targeting Hamas tunnels - as the latest upsurge in violence enters its second week
Hamas militants continue to fire rockets into southern Israel
Palestinian officials say Sunday was the deadliest day since the current fighting began, with 42 Palestinians killed
Israel’s army says that militants have fired more than 3,000 rockets towards Israel over the past week
UN Secretary-General António Guterres warns that if the “utterly appalling” violence doesn’t cease the region will be plunged into an “uncontainable crisis”
