The latest round of violence between Israelis and Palestinians is happening because the long and unresolved conflict between the two sides has once again been left to fester.
It is an open wound in the heart of the Middle East and it is why violent face-to-face confrontations have escalated into rocket-firing, air strikes and death.
Just because the conflict has fallen out of international headlines in recent years does not mean that it has ended. The issues do not change, neither does the hatred and bitterness that not years but generations of trouble and killing have engendered.
While the conflict goes on neither side can be secure. The one certainty is that every few years, at least, there will be a serious and violent crisis.
Israel is calling up reservists to restore order in Israeli cities after street violence between Jewish and Arab Israelis. It comes as communal clashes spread to a number of Israeli cities
Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired dozens of rockets at Israel after Israeli air strikes killed top commanders and felled another tower block there
At least 67 people in Gaza and seven people in Israel have been killed
Fighting erupted on Monday after weeks of rising Israeli-Palestinian tension in East Jerusalem which culminated in clashes at a holy site revered by Muslims and Jews
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to
"continue acting to strike at the military capabilities of
Hamas" - and other Gaza militant groups
The Palestinian Authority has condemned Israel's "military aggression", saying it was "traumatising an already beleaguered population of two million people"
