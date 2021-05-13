Reuters Copyright: Reuters Tensions in Jerusalem have spiralled over the past month Image caption: Tensions in Jerusalem have spiralled over the past month

The latest round of violence between Israelis and Palestinians is happening because the long and unresolved conflict between the two sides has once again been left to fester.

It is an open wound in the heart of the Middle East and it is why violent face-to-face confrontations have escalated into rocket-firing, air strikes and death.

Just because the conflict has fallen out of international headlines in recent years does not mean that it has ended. The issues do not change, neither does the hatred and bitterness that not years but generations of trouble and killing have engendered.

While the conflict goes on neither side can be secure. The one certainty is that every few years, at least, there will be a serious and violent crisis.