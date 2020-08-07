Reuters Copyright: Reuters Destroyed grain silos (left) at Beirut's port Image caption: Destroyed grain silos (left) at Beirut's port

UN aid agencies are now warning of a humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, with food supplies likely to be interrupted and prices likely to rise because of the damage to the port.

A spokeswoman for the World Food Programme (WFP) in Geneva said Lebanon imported 85% of its food.

The WFP is sending 5,000 food parcels to Lebanon, each designed to support a family of five for one month.

The World Health Organization said that Lebanon’s already fragile health system had been seriously damaged, with three hospitals virtually destroyed by the blast.

The WHO is now sending 1,000 trauma kits to support treatment of the most serious injuries and burns.

However, 17 containers of personal protective equipment, stored in a WHO warehouse in Beirut and intended to support Lebanon’s fight against Covid-19, were destroyed in the explosion.

Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, is releasing its supplies of tarpaulins and other temporary shelter materials to all who are in need.

An agency spokesman warned that Syrian refugees, among the poorest in Lebanon, were especially vulnerable, saying that "the massive explosion adds to the already severe economic crisis that had pushed many Lebanese and refugees there deeper into poverty".