The Red Cross in Beirut has said that it is co-ordinating with the Lebanese health ministry to set up new morgues as hospitals have become so overwhelmed.

Rescue workers are continuing to dig through rubble in an attempt to find survivors, as well as recover bodies.

Many of those killed are believed to be people working at the port.

"We are still sweeping the area. There could still be victims. I hope not," George Kettani, the head of the Lebanese Red Cross, told reporters.