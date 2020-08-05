The Red Cross in Beirut has said that it is co-ordinating with the Lebanese health ministry to set up new morgues as hospitals have become so overwhelmed.
Rescue workers are continuing to dig through rubble in an attempt to find survivors, as well as recover bodies.
Many of those killed are believed to be people working at the port.
"We are still sweeping the
area. There could still be victims. I hope not," George Kettani, the head of the Lebanese Red Cross, told reporters.
Lebanon left with 'less than a month' of grain reserves
Lebanon's economy minister says the country has just enough grain reserves for "a bit less than a month" after the blast destroyed its main silo.
Raoul Nehme told news agency Reuters that the country needed at least three months' worth of grain stored for its food security.
However, there are ships on the way with more. Lebanon now faces the challenge of finding somewhere new to store it.
Why was ammonium nitrate being stored at the port?
Lina Khatib, who leads the Middle East and North Africa Programmes at Chatham House in London, has questioned exactly why so much of a potentially explosive substance was being stored so close to residential neighbourhoods.
"Who needs 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate?" she asked. "It is known that this substance is used for making explosives and it is also known that Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group, is often smuggling material like this into Lebanon through the port, so it is plausible that Hezbollah might have some sort of link to the ammonium nitrate that exploded at the port but, of course, it's too early to tell.
"But certainly this is not a normal circumstance. Lebanon's agriculture industry certainly had not been benefiting from tonnes of fertilizer sitting in a port for six years."
What is ammonium nitrate?
Tuesday's blast happened after a warehouse storing ammonium nitrate caught fire, exploding with such force it was felt 150 miles (240km) away on the island of Cyprus.
The substance had reportedly been seized from a ship seven years ago, and appears to have been held at the port ever since.
But what exactly is ammonium nitrate?
Common industrial chemical used mainly as fertiliser in agriculture
Also one of the main components in explosives used in mining
Not explosive on its own, ignites only under the right circumstances
When it explodes, it can release toxic gases including nitrogen oxides and ammonia gas
Strict rules on how to store it safely: site has to be fire-proofed, and not have any drains, pipes or other channels in which ammonium nitrate could build up
Recording an interview as blast hits
When the explosion happened, just after 18:00 local time (15:00GMT) on Tuesday, our colleague Maryem Taoumi, a journalist with BBC Arabic, was in the BBC's Beirut office carrying out an interview via the internet.
Her recording shows the shocking moment the blast hit.
All BBC staff in Lebanon are safe and accounted for.
This compilation of videos posted online shows the impact of the blast on Tuesday afternoon.
Warning: You may find the footage distressing.
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage following the aftermath of Tuesday's devastating explosion in the port area of Beirut, Lebanon.
So far, at least 100 people have been confirmed to have died, with some 4,000 more sustaining injuries.
Emergency services continue to hunt for survivors amid the wreckage. Another 100 people are thought to be missing.
The explosion - which was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse, according to the country's president - destroyed the surrounding area and shattered windows across the city.
We will be bringing you the latest from Beirut here on the live page, or you can read our full story here.
Live Reporting
Flora Drury and Claudia Allen
All times stated are UK
Aid workers set up new morgues
The Red Cross in Beirut has said that it is co-ordinating with the Lebanese health ministry to set up new morgues as hospitals have become so overwhelmed.
Rescue workers are continuing to dig through rubble in an attempt to find survivors, as well as recover bodies.
Many of those killed are believed to be people working at the port.
"We are still sweeping the area. There could still be victims. I hope not," George Kettani, the head of the Lebanese Red Cross, told reporters.
Lebanon left with 'less than a month' of grain reserves
Lebanon's economy minister says the country has just enough grain reserves for "a bit less than a month" after the blast destroyed its main silo.
Raoul Nehme told news agency Reuters that the country needed at least three months' worth of grain stored for its food security.
However, there are ships on the way with more. Lebanon now faces the challenge of finding somewhere new to store it.
Why was ammonium nitrate being stored at the port?
Lina Khatib, who leads the Middle East and North Africa Programmes at Chatham House in London, has questioned exactly why so much of a potentially explosive substance was being stored so close to residential neighbourhoods.
"Who needs 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate?" she asked. "It is known that this substance is used for making explosives and it is also known that Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group, is often smuggling material like this into Lebanon through the port, so it is plausible that Hezbollah might have some sort of link to the ammonium nitrate that exploded at the port but, of course, it's too early to tell.
"But certainly this is not a normal circumstance. Lebanon's agriculture industry certainly had not been benefiting from tonnes of fertilizer sitting in a port for six years."
What is ammonium nitrate?
Tuesday's blast happened after a warehouse storing ammonium nitrate caught fire, exploding with such force it was felt 150 miles (240km) away on the island of Cyprus.
The substance had reportedly been seized from a ship seven years ago, and appears to have been held at the port ever since.
But what exactly is ammonium nitrate?
Recording an interview as blast hits
When the explosion happened, just after 18:00 local time (15:00GMT) on Tuesday, our colleague Maryem Taoumi, a journalist with BBC Arabic, was in the BBC's Beirut office carrying out an interview via the internet.
Her recording shows the shocking moment the blast hit.
All BBC staff in Lebanon are safe and accounted for.
The moment Beirut was rocked by the explosion
This compilation of videos posted online shows the impact of the blast on Tuesday afternoon.
Warning: You may find the footage distressing.
Welcome
Welcome to our live coverage following the aftermath of Tuesday's devastating explosion in the port area of Beirut, Lebanon.
So far, at least 100 people have been confirmed to have died, with some 4,000 more sustaining injuries.
Emergency services continue to hunt for survivors amid the wreckage. Another 100 people are thought to be missing.
The explosion - which was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse, according to the country's president - destroyed the surrounding area and shattered windows across the city.
We will be bringing you the latest from Beirut here on the live page, or you can read our full story here.