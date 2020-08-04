At least 10 bodies have been taken
to hospitals following the blast, a Lebanese security source and a medical source told the Reuters news agency.
It's not yet clear what caused the explosion. Some local reports suggest it could have been accident at a firework storage warehouse.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Footage of the aftermath
Footage from Beirut shows extensive damage after a huge explosion.
The cause of the blast is not yet known.
How to stop misleading claims about Beirut going viral
Marianna Spring
Specialist disinformation and social media reporter
During a major breaking news event
like this one, old photos, misleading claims and conspiracy theories are often
shared on social media.
There are currently a number of
what appear to be authentic videos of what’s happened in Beirut being shared on
Twitter and WhatsApp. Most show the explosion in the Lebanese capital from
different angles.
There are also videos of the
aftermath of the explosion, some of which could show distressing scenes.
It's a reminder that breaking news
events are a fertile time for misinformation and speculation online.
Before you share a post on social
media:
Interrogate the source. Have the claims been reported
in reliable places? Are the images or video old or manipulated?
Think about bias.
Has the post been shared with an ulterior motive? And does it confirm a
pre-existing bias or feed into a polarised conversation online?
Is it helpful?
Even if the claims were true, would it be useful to share them? And would
it be respectful to those affected?
Port zone cordoned off as emergency services rush to scene
EPACopyright: EPA
Beirut's port zone has been cordoned off, with only emergency services and relatives of those who had been working in the area given access, AFP news agency reports.
A string of ambulances and fire trucks were rushing to the port area, with their sirens sounding.
The Ministry of Health tweeted that hospitals had been instructed to take in those wounded by the explosion at the government's expense.
The scale of casualties is not known, but as we mentioned earlier Health Minister Hamad Hasan has been quoted as saying there are a "very high number of injuries".
Photos from the scene
Photos are emerging from the scene of the blast.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Eyewitness describes moment of explosion
Eyewitness Hadi Nasrallah has spoken to the BBC about the moment of the explosion.
He said the blast - the cause of which is currently unknown - was "very scary" and "very, very loud".
Live Reporting
Alice Cuddy, George Wright and Toby Luckhurst
All times stated are UK
Get involved
What caused the blast?
As yet there's been no official cause given for the massive explosion in Beirut.
Major General Abbas Ibrahim, director of General Security, has told Lebanese media that the most likely source of the blast was a depot at the port, where highly explosive materials had been stored.
Two security sources also told Reuters news agency there were warehouses there housing explosives.
The director general of customs has been quoted as saying that nitrate was the cause of the huge explosion.
Maj Gen Ibrahim dismissed allegations that Israel was to blame, and an Israeli minister told Reuters news agency that the country had nothing to do with the incident.
Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told a local television station that the explosion was most likely an accident caused by a fire.
Signficant internet outage after blast
Internet monitoring service NetBlocks says there has been a significant internet outage in Lebanon following the explosion.
It said analysis is ongoing to determine the cause of the outage, noting that it is unclear if or how it is related to the blast.
"The outage may impact ability to communicate with eyewitnesses on location," it said.
At least 10 deaths reported in blast
At least 10 bodies have been taken to hospitals following the blast, a Lebanese security source and a medical source told the Reuters news agency.
It's not yet clear what caused the explosion. Some local reports suggest it could have been accident at a firework storage warehouse.
Footage of the aftermath
Footage from Beirut shows extensive damage after a huge explosion.
The cause of the blast is not yet known.
How to stop misleading claims about Beirut going viral
Marianna Spring
Specialist disinformation and social media reporter
During a major breaking news event like this one, old photos, misleading claims and conspiracy theories are often shared on social media.
There are currently a number of what appear to be authentic videos of what’s happened in Beirut being shared on Twitter and WhatsApp. Most show the explosion in the Lebanese capital from different angles.
There are also videos of the aftermath of the explosion, some of which could show distressing scenes.
It's a reminder that breaking news events are a fertile time for misinformation and speculation online.
Before you share a post on social media:
Port zone cordoned off as emergency services rush to scene
Beirut's port zone has been cordoned off, with only emergency services and relatives of those who had been working in the area given access, AFP news agency reports.
A string of ambulances and fire trucks were rushing to the port area, with their sirens sounding.
The Ministry of Health tweeted that hospitals had been instructed to take in those wounded by the explosion at the government's expense.
The scale of casualties is not known, but as we mentioned earlier Health Minister Hamad Hasan has been quoted as saying there are a "very high number of injuries".
Photos from the scene
Photos are emerging from the scene of the blast.
Eyewitness describes moment of explosion
Eyewitness Hadi Nasrallah has spoken to the BBC about the moment of the explosion.
He said the blast - the cause of which is currently unknown - was "very scary" and "very, very loud".
You can watch the full interview here:
'Balconies were blown off buildings'
Witnesses in Beirut have described the moment of the explosion and its aftermath.
One told the BBC that the blast was so big he thought he was going to die. He said windows were shattered and buildings damaged.
Another told Reuters news agency people were "screaming and running, bleeding."
"Balconies were blown off buildings. Glass in high-rise buildings shattered and fell to the street," the witness said.
A woman described seeing heavy smoke in Beirut's port area before hearing the explosion.
"All the downtown area windows are smashed and there are wounded people walking around. It is total chaos."
Health minister says 'very high number of injuries'
Lebanon's Health Minister Hamad Hasan says the explosion has caused a "very high number of injuries", local broadcaster LBC reported.
The minister also said it had caused a large amount of damage.
Al Mayadeen television said hundreds were wounded.
It was not immediately clear what caused the blast.
Join us for live coverage of Lebanon blast
Good evening from the BBC World online team in London. A massive explosion has rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates here.
This is what we know so far:
Read the full news story here