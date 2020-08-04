EPA Copyright: EPA

As yet there's been no official cause given for the massive explosion in Beirut.

Major General Abbas Ibrahim, director of General Security, has told Lebanese media that the most likely source of the blast was a depot at the port, where highly explosive materials had been stored.

Two security sources also told Reuters news agency there were warehouses there housing explosives.

The director general of customs has been quoted as saying that nitrate was the cause of the huge explosion.

Maj Gen Ibrahim dismissed allegations that Israel was to blame, and an Israeli minister told Reuters news agency that the country had nothing to do with the incident.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told a local television station that the explosion was most likely an accident caused by a fire.