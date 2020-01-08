Iraq was hit by 22 missiles between 01:45 and 02:15 local time on Friday (22:45-23:15 GMT on Thursday), a statement issued by the Iraqi military’s Joint Operations Command said.

Seventeen were fired towards Al Asad air base. Two of them fell in the nearby Hitan area, west of the town of Hit, and did not explode.

The five other missiles were fired towards the international coalition headquarters in Irbil.

No casualties among the Iraqi forces were reported.

The statement does not mention the source of the missiles.