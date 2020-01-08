Live
Reaction to Iran's attack on US forces
Read our main story here; a briefing on US-Iran relations here; a backgrounder on the targeted bases here; a Reality Check on international law here; and an earlier view from Iran here.
By Hazel Shearing and David Gritten
All times stated are UK
No casualties among Iraqi troops - Iraqi military
Iraq was hit by 22 missiles between 01:45 and 02:15 local time on Friday (22:45-23:15 GMT on Thursday), a statement issued by the Iraqi military’s Joint Operations Command said.
Seventeen were fired towards Al Asad air base. Two of them fell in the nearby Hitan area, west of the town of Hit, and did not explode.
The five other missiles were fired towards the international coalition headquarters in Irbil.
No casualties among the Iraqi forces were reported.
The statement does not mention the source of the missiles.
Iran president: US 'feet will be cut off from region'
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warns the US that its forces will be removed from the Middle East following the killing of Qasem Soleimani.
"You cut off Soleimani's hand from his body, your feet will be cut off from the region," Iranian media quote him as telling a cabinet meeting.
The BBC's security correspondent Frank Gardner considers the implications:
BreakingNationalities of crash victims revealed
Sixty-three Canadian citizens were among those killed in the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said.
There were more than 170 people on board the Boeing-737. Mr Prystaiko said these included:
Ukraine's embassy in Tehran said engine failure caused the crash and there was no link to terrorism.
'140 Iranians on board crashed plane' - report
Iran’s state news agency, Irna, cites the head of the Tehran governor's crisis management office as saying that about 140 Iranians were travelling on board the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 that crashed.
Ukraine’s national security council said separately that 11 Ukrainians had died, Reuters news agency reports.
The flight crashed just after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran at 06:12 local time (02:42 GMT) on Wednesday.
It isn't clear whether the crash was linked in any way to the confrontation with the US.
Both sides should 'get back to talking' - Tugendhat
BBC Radio 4
Iran's attack is "not hugely surprising", says Tom Tugendhat, Conservative MP and former chairman of the UK's foreign affairs committee.
"As far as I'm aware, it is the first time Iranian ballistic missiles have been fired directly at US bases," he says.
"That is slightly caveating it, because of course the Iranians have been firing missiles via proxy for many, many years."
He added: "If both sides can declare victory and get back to talking, then that would be extremely welcome."
All parties should de-escalate - Barclay
BBC Breakfast
All parties "need to de-escalate" because it's in "no side's interest to see war", says the UK's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay.
"That’s been the very clear message from the [UK] prime minister and the foreign secretary, and that’s what we urge again this morning," he says.
He adds that PM Boris Johnson will update the House of Commons today and that the issue will also be discussed, along with other matters, at his meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later.
“Ministers across government are engaged heavily on this and are liaising with leaders around the world,” Mr Barclay adds.
“We’re engaging with leaders to try and de-escalate but obviously these are concerning developments.”
BreakingSupreme Leader: 'We slapped them on the face'
More from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei...
“Last night, we slapped them on the face," he says, talking about the attacks on US targets.
The crowd responds with chants of “death to America”.
He adds: “When it comes to confrontation, military action of this kind is not enough.
"What is important is that the corrupt presence of the United States should come to an end.”
Supreme Leader: Iran 'equipped against bullies of the world'
Speaking at an event commemorating the 1978 Qom protest - a key event leading up to the Islamic Revolution - Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says “the country is equipped today against the bullies of the world”.
He says the killed commander Qasem Soleimani’s “martyrdom shows the liveliness of our revolution to the world”.
More from Bowen: 'This is not done and dusted'
Jeremy Bowen
BBC Middle East editor
As far as we know there aren't causalities. If that continues to be the case, Donald Trump's advisers might be able to say: "This is a win for the United States, Mr President."
He might be able to sit back and say, "I've made another great decision" - and leave it at that for the time being.
I have to emphasise, though, that the wider crisis, conflict, dangers between Iran and the United States very much continue.
Even if this is the end of this particular crisis for now, the real fundamental problems that are at the root of it are very much still there.
Iran wants to 'bat ball into US court'
Jeremy Bowen
BBC Middle East editor
This is diplomacy by Twitter.
The tweet that came from the Iranian side was from the foreign minister, Javad Zarif.
He, I think, was trying to draw a line under the whole thing. He was saying that this concludes their action, that it is in line with international legality - previously he said that the American assassination was terrorism and and act of war.
I think what he's trying to do, and what the Iranians are trying to do, it bat the ball into the American court, because they're very conscious of the disparity in military power between the two sides.
They're saying to the Americans: "It's really down to you now, in terms of whether or not you want to escalate this thing."
Attack a 'small part' of Tehran's capabilities - Iranian military official
The chief of staff of Iran's military, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, says the attack demonstrates a small part of the armed forces' capabilities, according to Iran's state news agency, Irna.
BreakingPlane crash caused by engine failure - Ukrainian embassy
The crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran was the result of an engine failure, not terrorism, the Ukrainian embassy to Iran says.
BreakingIran's attack 'reckless and dangerous' - Raab
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK condemns Iran's attacks on Iraqi military bases that were hosting UK, US, and other coalition forces.
He says he is "concerned" by reports of casualties and the use of ballistic missiles.
“We urge Iran not to repeat these reckless and dangerous attacks, and instead to pursue urgent de-escalation," he says.
“A war in the Middle East would only benefit Daesh [Islamic State] and other terrorist groups.”
No survivors from Ukrainian passenger plane crash - Kyiv
In the other big story from the region, Ukraine says there are no survivors from the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran.
The Boeing-737, which crashed after taking off from Tehran, had more than 170 people onboard.
Vasyl Kyrylych, an official at the Ukrainian foreign ministry, tells the Interfax-Ukraine news agency: "According to information which is being specified, the passengers on the flight and the crew died."
Iraq military: 22 missiles fired in total
Iraq's military says 22 missiles were launched in total.
Two of the 17 missiles targeting Al Asad did not go off, it said in a statement.
The five on Irbil all targeted coalition headquarters.
Who was Qasem Soleimani?
Recap: Who was Qasem Soleimani, whose killing by the US sparked the latest crisis?
President Rouhani will address nation
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will deliver a speech to the nation, Iranian state television said on Wednesday - but it did not give a timing.
'We will not see a war', says UAE
"We will not see a war," says UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei, via Reuters.
"This is definitely an escalation between the United States, which is an ally, and Iran, which is a neighbour, and the last thing we want is more tension in the Middle East."
What are US newspapers saying about the attacks?
Dramatic language dominates American online coverage of the Iranian missile strikes.
The LA Times says "long-simmering tensions between Washington and Tehran erupted into fiery explosions and fears of all-out war" when the strikes were launched - while the Politico website suggests it's "perhaps the biggest international crisis to test Trump yet".
The New York Times suggests the raids were not entirely unexpected, as "reports from American intelligence agencies of an imminent attack from Iran had intensified" on Tuesday.
In the British media, the Times reports that up to five RAF Chinook helicopters are likely to be dispatched to Iraq within days, joining four that are stationed in the northern city of Irbil.
The paper says the aircraft could be used to remove some of the 1,400 UK military and civilian personnel currently in the country supporting the fight against the Islamic State group.