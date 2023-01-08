'This is about more than just the Bolsonaro defeat'
Katy Watson
South America correspondent in São Paulo
It’s important to state that this is not just about Jair Bolsonaro's defeat – it’s more than that.
Many of the supporters I’ve spoken to in the past couple of months have said he’s less relevant than he was.
What the hardline protestors want more than anything is Lula back in prison, not in the presidential palace.
It’s their fear of communism and incorrect view that Lula is a communist that is fuelling their anger more than anything.
Jair Bolsonaro was the vehicle for that anger – he was the person to displace Lula.
But he has been very quiet since losing (even flying off to Florida to avoid the inauguration) – and even he has not been as hardline as those backing him.
Some people argue Bolsonaro is irrelevant – it’s only the army that can save Brazil.
This a country where military rule is still very acceptable among a sizeable part of the population.
So while it is straight out of the Trump playbook in many ways, there are deep Brazilian roots in all of this and a throw back to the Cold war fear of communism.
WATCH: Video shows Brazil Supreme Court mass break-in
The Supreme Court was among the buildings stormed by supporters of Brazil's ex-President Jair Bolsonaro. Below is footage, verified by the BBC, showing the scenes of chaos inside the court building.
'No precedent in Brazil's history' - Lula
In his impassioned speech, Lula was visibly angry.
He said that there was no precedent for what happened in Brasilia today.
He called those behind the storming of Congress "fanatic fascists" who, represented "everything that's abominable" in politics.
The president said that they would be found and punished "with all the force of the law".
He repeatedly said that "these fanatics have done something that's never before been done in this country".
Lula condemns police failure
Lula is now lashing out at police officers at the scene today - condemning their lack of action when the crowds turned violent.
"The police didn't do anything at all. They just let the protesters in," he is saying.
BreakingLula orders shut down of central Brasilia
The president has ordered the national guard to move in to reinstate order in the capital.
He has also ordered the shut down of central Brasilia - including the main avenue where the administrative and government buildings are located - for 24 hours.
Breaking'What happened today was barbarism' - Lula
In the past few minutes, President Lula has been giving a televised address, in which he called the attack in Brasilia "barbarism" and warned that everyone involved would be "found and punished". We'll bring you more from his speech as we get it.
'Cowardly and vile attack' - reaction to the storming
We're already getting reaction to the dramatic turn of events in Brasilia, where the country's main legislative institutions have been stormed by protesters.
Chilean President Gabriel Boris described the attack as a "cowardly and vile attack on democracy", while Colombian President Gustavo Petrol said "fascism has decided to stage a coup".
He called for the Organisation of American States - a regional grouping - to hold an urgent meeting.
Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard offered his country's full support for President Lula's administration, and said it rejects "any attempt against democratic institutions".
Argentina's Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero expressed solidarity with President Lula and said his country raised its voice "in defense of Brazil's democracy".
Security forces ordered to streets of Brasilia - governor
The governor of Brasilia's Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, says he is deploying "the whole contingent of security forces in the streets" to "contain the anti-democratic riot".
"I have placed the whole contingent of security forces in the streets, with the aim of arresting and punishing those responsible" for storming the state buildings, he announced on Twitter.
He also confirmed he had fired the head of security in the capital, Anderson Torres.
Bolsonaro's supporters are back with a vengeance
Katy Watson
South America correspondent in São Paulo
This is what so many had feared since Lula won the elections in October.
After his victory, Bolsonaro supporters created camps in many cities across Brazil, many of them outside the military barracks – and that’s because his most ardent supporters want the military to intervene and make good elections that they say were stolen.
Jair Bolsonaro’s nickname was Tropical Trump and what we’re seeing in Brazil is right out of the Trump playbook.
It looked like their movement had been curbed by Lula’s inauguration, the camps in Brasilia had been dismantled and there was no disruption on the day he was sworn in.
But what’s happening in Brasília looks like they’re back with a vengeance – and the problem is just getting bigger.
Lula may have won the elections but it was a narrow victory – just over half of Brazil’s voters wanted Lula in power – but nearly half didn’t – and that is what Lula is contending with – a deeply divided and polarised country not willing to let democracy lead the way.
What we know so far
Hello and welcome to our coverage of unfolding events in the Brazilian capital, where thousands of protesters who support far-right ex-President Jair Bolsonaro have stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and surrounded the presidential palace.
Here is what we know so far:
Some protesters managed to reach the Brazilian senate chamber
It is unclear if they are still in the building
Police have used tear gas but have not been able to repel the protesters
It's happening a week after the inauguration of left-wing veteran Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's
Supporters of Bolsonaro do not accept the validity of the election result
It comes two years and two days after similar events in the US capital, when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in protest at the election of Joe Biden.
