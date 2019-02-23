Latest updates on Venezuela border crisis
Summary
- Self-declared interim President Juan Guaidó urges the military to allow aid in
- President Nicolás Maduro warns this would open the way for US military intervention
- Venezuelan national guardsmen have left their posts at the border, Colombia says
- Venezuelan troops have reportedly fired tear gas at people looking to cross the border
- Two people were killed by Venezuelan forces near the border with Brazil earlier on Saturday
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Venezuela's border troops clash with civilians