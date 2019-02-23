Venezuelan protester clashes with troops near the border with Colombia. Photo: 23 February 2019

Latest updates on Venezuela border crisis

Summary

  1. Self-declared interim President Juan Guaidó urges the military to allow aid in
  2. President Nicolás Maduro warns this would open the way for US military intervention
  3. Venezuelan national guardsmen have left their posts at the border, Colombia says
  4. Venezuelan troops have reportedly fired tear gas at people looking to cross the border
  5. Two people were killed by Venezuelan forces near the border with Brazil earlier on Saturday

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Venezuela's border troops clash with civilians

    Video content

    Video caption: Clashes at the Venezuela-Colombia border
