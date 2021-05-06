Jersey fishing row: Latest on protest in St Helier

Earlier this morning in the darkness from the pier-side where I'm standing you could see the lights from boats slowly making their way from the direction of France towards Jersey.

They then all gathered outside St Helier Harbour and sat there for around half-an-hour as they grouped.

Then at about 06:30 they started making their way slowly into the harbour. Flares were set off – red flares, orange flares, burning bright.

French flags were flown, there were banners and some shouting going on.