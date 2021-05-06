Live

Jersey fishing row: Latest on protest in St Helier

  2. Protest boats gathered from early morning

    At least 60 French and Jersey boats are involved in the protest today.

    French fishermen set out at about 03:00 and gathered off the south coast of Jersey at about 05:00.

    Boats involved in Jersey protest
  3. Freight ferry still in port

    Freight ferry Condor Commodore Goodwill, which arrived in Jersey last night from Portsmouth, had been due to leave the port at 07:00.

    Freight ferry in port earlier on Thursday
  4. UK sends Royal Navy to patrol

    Two armed Royal Navy patrol boats are patrolling the south coast of Jersey.

    The UK government sent HMS Tamar and HMS Severn after the fishing dispute between the island and France escalated.

    No 10 said it was sending two Navy vessels to "monitor the situation".

  5. 'Red flares, orange flares, burning bright'

    Freddie Miller

    BBC Jersey political reporter

    Earlier this morning in the darkness from the pier-side where I'm standing you could see the lights from boats slowly making their way from the direction of France towards Jersey.

    They then all gathered outside St Helier Harbour and sat there for around half-an-hour as they grouped.

    Then at about 06:30 they started making their way slowly into the harbour. Flares were set off – red flares, orange flares, burning bright.

    French flags were flown, there were banners and some shouting going on.

  6. Call for representative to meet fishermen

    After moving away from the harbour earlier, the French flotilla has returned to block the entrance stopping the Commodore Goodwill freight vessel from leaving.

    The fishermen are calling for a representative from the island's government to meet with them.

  7. What is the row about?

    French fishermen have complained about being prevented from operating in British waters because of difficulties in obtaining licences.

    Under an agreement with the EU, French boat operators must show a history of fishing in the area to receive a licence for Jersey's waters.

    But it has been claimed additional requirements were added without notice.

    Jersey has the sole power to issue the licences, and as of last week all fishing boats were required to have a licence to operate there.

    On Friday, the Jersey government granted 41 permits to French fishing vessels that are equipped with technology that allows them to be located.

    But the French government claimed the list of approved ships came with further demands that "were not arranged or discussed, and which we were not notified about".

  8. Jersey fishing row: Protest at harbour entrance

    At least 60 French and Jersey boats are involved in a protest at St Helier Harbour over post-Brexit fishing rights.

    We'll bring you updates on what is happening and the background to the row.

    Boats in harbour
