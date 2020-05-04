Government of Jersey Copyright: Government of Jersey

Construction on Jersey's emergency Nightingale hospital was completed over the weekend, four weeks after it was announced.

The facility will be handed over to Health and Community Services by construction firms so clinical equipment, including beds and oxygen supplies, can be installed to get the facility ready for future use.

More than 500 people worked on the site over the course of the month.

Contractor Nigel Blandin, from the company 4Hire, said he had “never seen a job progress like this”, despite working in construction for 35 years.

Mr Blandin said: “It’s an amazing indication of what the industry can do when it’s asked to do something.”