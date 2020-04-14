Live

  1. People in Jersey asked to ‘document life’ during pandemic

    A new community project has been launched to record Jersey's experience of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Jersey Heritage launched the initiative on Thursday so life during the crisis be officially documented and shared in the future.

    The organisation has asked people to record their reactions to life during the lockdown and what comes next.

    Suggestions for types of submissions range from blog posts, video or audio recordings, diaries, photographs or letters.

    Linda Romeril, director of archives and collections, said gathering this evidence now was essential.

    Ms Romeril said: “If we leave it until after the crisis has passed, we will all be looking at our experiences in hindsight and our views will have changed.

    "We can document the official government response to the pandemic, but we need the community’s help to record how it is affecting people."

    People can submit their records via:

