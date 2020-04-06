Jersey's Chief Minister John Le Fondre has defended the strategy being used to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the island. In a scrutiny panel meeting on Friday, the minister said it took self-isolation measures 37 days earlier than the UK. "When we put people into self-isolation for symptoms, that was within four days of the first case being reported on island. The UK took 41 days", he said. Senator Le Fondre added it had taken 13 days for the government to close schools after the first confirmed case, in comparison to the 14 days waited by Guernsey, and 52 days by the UK. "The curve in Jersey started later, we have not been complacent about it, we've been planning and acting as quickly as possible, taking actions to flatten the curve relative to us."
Chief minister defends coronavirus strategy
Third coronavirus death in Jersey
A third person in Jersey diagnosed with coronavirus died on Saturday, the Government of Jersey announced.
The person was in their late 60s and suffered from underlying health conditions, Health and Community Services said.
Jersey coronavirus confirmed cases now at 155
The number of positive test results has risen from 118 on Friday to 155.
More than 1,380 tests have now been completed and 66 samples are in the process of being tested.