Jersey's Chief Minister John Le Fondre has defended the strategy being used to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the island.

In a scrutiny panel meeting on Friday, the minister said it took self-isolation measures 37 days earlier than the UK.

"When we put people into self-isolation for symptoms, that was within four days of the first case being reported on island. The UK took 41 days", he said.

Senator Le Fondre added it had taken 13 days for the government to close schools after the first confirmed case, in comparison to the 14 days waited by Guernsey, and 52 days by the UK.

"The curve in Jersey started later, we have not been complacent about it, we've been planning and acting as quickly as possible, taking actions to flatten the curve relative to us."